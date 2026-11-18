President Tinubu will review the constitution amendment bill for state police in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation. This follows the historic approval by all 36 state houses of assembly, meeting constitutional requirements.

President Bola Tinubu has officially received the constitution amendment bill regarding the establishment of state police in Nigeria. The bill was formally transmitted to the President on Wednesday, marking a significant procedural milestone in the legislative process for creating localized law enforcement agencies across the country.

Transmission of Bill to President Tinubu

Femi Gbajabiamila, serving as the Chief of Staff to the President, confirmed the receipt of the document in a statement issued on Wednesday. He also chairs the Presidential Working Group on State Police, which has been central to driving this legislative initiative. The formal transmission of the bill was executed by Basheer Lado and Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, who serve as the President's Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives matters, respectively.

Also read Tinubu Receives State Police Bill, Set To Sign Into Law

This delivery signifies the completion of a rigorous constitutional ratification process. The bill had previously secured approval from all 36 state houses of assembly. This unanimous endorsement far exceeds the minimum constitutional threshold, which requires at least 24 states to pass the amendment. The requirement for two-thirds of the 36 states is explicitly stipulated in section 9(2) of the Constitution, ensuring broad federal consensus.

Review Process and Signing Ceremony

According to the statement, President Tinubu will now undertake a thorough review of the Constitution Alteration Bill. This review will be conducted in direct consultation with Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice. Their combined legal and executive oversight is intended to ensure the bill aligns perfectly with national legal frameworks.

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Once the review and consultation phases are complete, President Tinubu is scheduled to append his signature to the bill. The assent will not be a routine administrative act but will take place during a formal signing ceremony. This event is designed to publicly underscore the government's commitment to the new security architecture and the collaborative efforts that made it possible.

Next Steps for National Policing Bill

Parallel to the state police ratification, the Presidential Working Group on State Police is advancing the development of a comprehensive draft National Policing Bill. Chaired by Femi Gbajabiamila, the group has been supported by the Policy Advisory Committee in this endeavor. They have undertaken extensive stakeholder engagement and nationwide consultations to gather diverse perspectives on policing reforms.

The draft bill has already been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice. The primary objective at this stage is legislative drafting and validation to ensure legal robustness. Once the validated version is received by the Working Group, they will conduct a further review. Subsequently, they will present the validated draft alongside a detailed report to President Tinubu for executive consideration and potential further legislative action.

Stakeholder Engagement and Security Challenges

In his statement, Femi Gbajabiamila expressed President Tinubu's appreciation for the collective effort demonstrated by various national and state-level actors. The President specifically acknowledged the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the National Assembly, and the Clerk to the National Assembly. Their collaboration was described as a shared commitment to addressing Nigeria's persistent security challenges.

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Governors and members of state houses of assembly were also commended for their role in the ratification process. The statement highlights that the swift and unanimous approval by all state assemblies reflects a unified political will to decentralize policing powers. This move is seen as a strategic response to the complex security landscape facing the nation.

The establishment of state police is intended to provide a more responsive and localized security framework. By empowering states to raise and manage their own police forces, the initiative aims to improve crime prevention and rapid response times. The rigorous constitutional process, involving all 36 states, ensures that the resulting legal framework has deep democratic legitimacy and federal support.

As the bill moves toward the signing ceremony, attention now shifts to the implementation phase. The subsequent development of the National Policing Bill will be critical in defining the operational relationship between federal and state police forces. The ongoing consultations and legislative drafting will shape the practical realities of this major security reform in Nigeria.