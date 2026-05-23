Tinubu to Receive Certificate of Return and APC Flag

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will receive the Certificate of Return and the flag of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, May 24th. The event will be held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre following the nationwide collation of results from the party's presidential primary election.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will receive the Certificate of Return and the flag of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), on Sunday, May 24th.

The presentation is scheduled to take place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre following the nationwide collation of results from the party's presidential primary election. The event will be conducted by the APC Presidential Primary Elections Committee. The ceremony is expected to attract key figures within the ruling party, including APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the National Working Committee (NWC), lawmakers of the National Assembly and other party leaders.

The event is expected to formally conclude the party's presidential primary process and signal the commencement of activities around the APC's campaign preparations ahead of the 2027 elections.





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Bola Ahmed Tinubu APC Presidential Primary Certificate Of Return Campaign Preparations

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