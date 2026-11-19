President Bola Tinubu has unveiled a plan to cut transport fares by about 40 per cent on participating routes between 2027 and 2031 under the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme, with Yutong to supply an initial 300 CNG buses and assemble subsequent units in Ibadan.

President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to reduce transport fares by about 40 per cent on participating routes between 2027 and 2031 as part of efforts to ease the cost of transportation for Nigerians.

He disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying preparations were underway to deliver on the commitment under his Reforms to Prosperity Agenda for 2027 to 2031, also called the Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0. The President said, I know the burden of transport fares and how much less you have left for your family when you return home. It is a burden I am determined to ease.

Also read Yutong CNG Bus Plant Nigeria Tinubu NACTP

Yutong Establishes CNG Bus Plant In Ibadan

Tinubu also announced that Yutong, described as the world's largest bus manufacturer, would establish a compressed natural gas bus assembly plant at the former Leyland automotive plant in Ibadan, Oyo State. According to him, the company would supply an initial 300 buses for the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme under an agreement with the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles. The President said, The first 100 are expected as early as next month.

Subsequent buses will be assembled in Ibadan through YP Automobiles, creating jobs for our engineers, technicians and other workers. Tinubu had earlier said the first batch of 100 buses could arrive as early as next month, while the Presidency said the first batch of 100 buses is expected to arrive in Lagos before the end of December 2026.

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A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the investment followed Tinubu's invitation to the Chinese manufacturer. The Presidency said the move is designed to revive dormant industrial capacity, reduce dependence on imported vehicles and promote technology transfer. It will create opportunities for engineers, technicians and other skilled workers.

Tinubu welcomed Yutong's commitment to local assembly, calling it an important step toward building a sustainable mass transportation system that can deliver long-term economic benefits. He said the investment would complement efforts to stimulate manufacturing, generate skilled employment and improve infrastructure while addressing the cost-of-living pressures faced by Nigerians. The President said the initiative was already producing results in at least 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory, citing reduced fares on some routes and free bus services in others.

Transport Fares Drop In Enugu And Borno

He said a journey from Enugu to Nsukka, which previously cost as much as N4,000, now costs N1,600 on participating CNG buses. He added, There are N50 bus rides in Borno and free CNG bus services in Kaduna. More Nigerians deserve to experience this. Tinubu said the central objective is to ensure that the lower operating costs of CNG-powered vehicles translate directly into reduced transport fares for ordinary Nigerians.

He noted that millions of citizens depend on commercial transportation to commute to work, take children to school, access markets and transport goods. He said transportation is a major part of household expenditure. He stressed that the benefits of gas-powered vehicles must go beyond reducing fuel costs for operators to providing measurable financial relief for passengers.

According to him, cheaper transportation would enable workers, traders and families to keep more of their earnings for food, education, healthcare and other essential needs. He said the success of the CNG programme would ultimately be determined by the actual savings recorded by commuters rather than the number of vehicles deployed.

In September, Tinubu said CNG buses deployed to Pacesetter Transport in Oyo had reduced the Lagos-Ibadan fare from about N8,000 to N3,200, while 100 buses in Enugu had cut the Enugu-Nsukka fare from N2,500 to N1,500. He also cited the deployment of 100 buses in Kaduna, which provided free transportation to about 3.2 million passengers in their first year.

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State Governments Expand CNG Refuelling Infrastructure

The President also said state governments had increased their procurement of CNG buses, while private investors were expanding the country's refuelling network. He added that his earlier directive for 1,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide would support the expansion. The Presidency said the initiative is supported by ongoing investments in CNG refuelling infrastructure across the country.

These investments are being undertaken through the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund and private sector operators. Among the interventions are the deployment of Mobile Refuelling Units and the implementation of Tinubu's directive to establish 2,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide. Tinubu said Nigeria should maximise its natural gas resources to reduce transportation costs for workers, traders and families. In his words, Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural gas.

We must put it to work for the woman going to the market, the young man going to work and the parent struggling with the cost of sending children to school. He also defended the removal of the petrol subsidy, stating, We cannot afford to return to the days when fraudulent subsidy claims enriched middlemen while ordinary Nigerians struggled.

The President said he recognised the sacrifices Nigerians had made since the introduction of his economic reforms, adding that the government was focused on improving their living conditions. He said, I want you to spend less getting to work, earn a decent living and return home with enough to give your family a better life. That is why we are doing this.

Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To Affordable Transit

He assured Nigerians that his administration would continue to pursue practical measures to reduce living costs, insisting that affordable mass transit must remain central to the country's economic development agenda. Tinubu pointed to the about 40 per cent fare-reduction target under the programme and reaffirmed his determination to work with state governments and transport operators to extend affordable services to more routes nationwide.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the benefits of government investments in alternative fuel technology reach ordinary citizens through cheaper transportation and increased disposable income. Yutong, which sold 49,518 buses globally in 2025, has extensive experience in manufacturing conventional, electric and CNG-powered buses, with operations across several international markets. The company's proposed investment in Nigeria is expected to support efforts to develop domestic capacity for mass transit vehicle production.