APC leaders urge Tinubu's re-election, citing economic reforms and recovery

APC leaders in Delta and Kano called for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, saying his economic decisions had helped avert crisis and stabilise the economy. Delta APC chieftain O'tega Emerhor also endorsed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for another term, while Kano Governor Abba Yusuf urged party unity and grassroots mobilisation.

At an APC campaign flag-off in Oleh, Delta State, on Thursday, party leader O'tega Emerhor said Nigeria could have suffered an economic collapse like Venezuela if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had not introduced major reforms after taking office in 2023.

Emerhor Urges Tinubu Re-election 2027

Emerhor called for Tinubu's re-election in 2027, saying the President's difficult decisions had rescued the country from the brink of disaster. Emerhor said Tinubu inherited an economy weakened by years of poor management and unsustainable policies. He argued that Venezuela, despite having more oil than Nigeria, had suffered severe economic difficulties because of bad leadership and prolonged mismanagement. The APC chieftain said Nigeria had been heading towards a comparable crisis.

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He said Tinubu had the courage to address structural problems that previous administrations had failed to confront, and that the country was beginning to have a stable economy, with growing foreign reserves and a foundation for economic prosperity. Emerhor said replacing Tinubu after one term would interrupt the recovery process.

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Oborevwori Second Term Delta Governor

Comparing the reforms to the construction of a building, he said the President had laid the foundation and should have another four years to build on it and deliver the expected benefits to Nigerians. He criticised opposition figures seeking the presidency in 2027, alleging that several had been part of the political establishment responsible for the country's longstanding economic problems. He urged supporters to back Tinubu and said the President was doing well.

Emerhor also called for a second term for Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, praising his performance under the MORE Agenda. He said the governor had made significant achievements in infrastructure and other critical sectors in barely three and a half years, and predicted that another four years could make Delta one of Nigeria's most developed states. Referring to Oborevwori by his nickname, Ukodo, Emerhor said the governor's record was extensive, invoking the hymn Count Your Blessings.

He told supporters that another term could help Delta surpass Lagos, drawing cheers from the crowd. Emerhor described the gathering at the Oleh campaign launch in Isoko South Local Government Area as evidence of the APC's growing strength and dominance in Delta. He called it a meeting of the state's political heavyweights and asserted that the APC was the state's dominant party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kano Governor Yusuf Backs Tinubu

Estimating the crowd at more than 20,000, Emerhor challenged every supporter to recruit at least ten additional voters for Tinubu and other APC candidates. He said the turnout and unity at the rally showed the party's electoral prospects, but urged members to avoid complacency and turn the enthusiasm into grassroots mobilisation and votes. In Kano, Governor Abba Yusuf also urged Nigerians to re-elect Tinubu in 2027, describing him as sincere and willing to take difficult decisions to rescue the economy.

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Yusuf said the President's economic policies had helped stabilise the macroeconomic environment and expressed hope that the benefits would soon improve living conditions. Yusuf spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of the APC campaign council for Tarauni Local Government Area. He was represented by Mohammed Jamu, his Special Adviser on National and International Relations. Yusuf urged party members to continue reconciliation efforts, stay united and support all APC candidates across Kano State.

Shekarau Jaoji Tarauni Campaign Mobilisation

He described Kano Central senatorial candidate Ibrahim Shekarau as humble and sincere, citing his experience as a former governor and senator. Shekarau told campaign council members to take their mobilisation into communities and teach voters to identify the APC logo and symbols ahead of the elections. Nasir Ja'oji, the APC House of Representatives candidate for Tarauni Federal Constituency, said he had distributed N125 million in cash grants to 2,500 beneficiaries and 100 motorcycles across the constituency's ten wards.

He also listed work in education, healthcare, youth development and infrastructure, and pledged to prioritise education, health and economic empowerment if elected.