Tinubu takes 2027 re-election campaign to Jos as Middle Belt coalition pledges grassroots support

President Bola Tinubu campaigned in Jos, Plateau State, for the 2027 election, receiving pledges of unprecedented votes from Governor Caleb Mutfwang and grassroots mobilisation from a Middle Belt coalition led by General Theophilus Danjuma.

President Bola Tinubu took his 2027 re-election campaign to Jos, Plateau State, seeking to consolidate the All Progressives Congress (APC) foothold in the North-Central. Governor Caleb Mutfwang promised unprecedented votes for the President at the rally held at the 60,000-capacity Zaria Road Stadium.

The rally brought together Vice President Kashim Shettima, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, governors and other party leaders. Thousands of supporters gathered from early morning, displaying party banners and chanting solidarity songs, while traditional dance groups from the state's 17 local government areas provided entertainment.

Also read 2027: Alake, Akpabio, Others Await Tinubu’s Arrival In Jos For Presidential Campaign [PHOTOS]

Middle Belt Coalition Pledges Support for Tinubu

Meanwhile, a Middle Belt coalition has pledged to mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu's re-election in 2027. The coalition said the resolutions were reached by a delegation of the region's traditional, political and community leaders during a recent visit to the President.

The delegation, led by former Defence Minister General Theophilus Danjuma, reportedly visited the President on Thursday, November 5, 2026, to reaffirm the unity of the Middle Belt and its readiness to contribute to national cohesion, peace and development ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a statement, the coalition described the Middle Belt as a distinct political and cultural bloc comprising more than 400 indigenous ethnic nationalities spread across parts of the North-West, North-East and Central Nigeria.

Advertisement

It listed states within its constituency as Niger, Kaduna, Kogi, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe, Benue and Nasarawa, as well as the Federal Capital Territory. The group argued that the region possesses distinct historical, cultural and political identities which should not be subsumed under the concept of a monolithic Northern Nigeria.

It said consultations ahead of the 2027 elections have intensified over the political future of the Middle Belt, particularly concerns about political exclusion, insecurity, underdevelopment and the protection of the rights and aspirations of its diverse communities. The coalition maintained that the Middle Belt had played significant roles in Nigeria's political evolution, from the pre-independence era and First Republic through the Civil War, successive military administrations and the return to democratic governance in 1999.

It described the region as an increasingly influential political constituency whose voting strength could significantly shape the outcome of the 2027 elections. Welcoming the President at the Jos rally, Mutfwang pledged that Plateau would deliver unprecedented votes for him in 2027, citing the Federal Government's infrastructure and security interventions as evidence of Tinubu's commitment to the state.

Governor Mutfwang Praises President Economic Reforms

He said the people of Plateau would deliver unprecedented votes because Tinubu had shown love and demonstrated commitment through interventions, and they wanted to reciprocate that gesture. The governor commended Tinubu for approving critical road projects and supporting efforts to restore peace, while also praising the First Lady. Mutfwang endorsed the President's economic reform agenda, describing Nigeria's pre-reform economic situation as one requiring intensive care.

He said that through policies administered like medicine, Tinubu had brought Nigeria out of the intensive care unit and into the recovery room, expressing confidence that sustained reforms would usher in prosperity. Vice President Shettima defended the administration's economic policies, saying Tinubu had taken difficult but necessary decisions to rescue the economy and address its structural weaknesses.

Advertisement

He said the challenges inherited by the administration required decisive leadership and political courage, urging Nigerians to assess the reforms against their long-term objectives of economic stability and sustainable growth. Akpabio reaffirmed the National Assembly's support for Tinubu's efforts to tackle insecurity and restore national prosperity. He urged Nigerians to rally behind the President, stressing that overcoming the country's security challenges and rebuilding the economy required collective commitment.

Plateau Governor Seeks Federal Security And Infrastructure Aid

On security in Plateau, Mutfwang commended Federal Government interventions over the past three months but appealed for additional support to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral communities. He said his administration would present a comprehensive resettlement plan to the President, noting that the exercise would require substantial Federal funding and intervention. The governor also appealed to Tinubu to support the rehabilitation and completion of the Jos stadium, whose construction began about 40 years ago.

Describing the facility's prolonged abandonment as an embarrassment to the state, he urged the President to help transform it into an international-standard sporting complex. Mutfwang further highlighted his administration's investments in public transportation, employment generation and technology-driven security infrastructure, expressing confidence that the projects scheduled for commissioning during the President's visit would improve public services and strengthen the state's development prospects.

He assured Tinubu that Plateau would remain committed to the political partnership, adding that the state's support would extend to communities with historical and cultural affinities.