President Tinubu transmitted the National Mental Health Amendment Bill 2026 to the Senate, aiming to remove criminal penalties for suicide attempts and support survivors while addressing past legislative conflicts.

President Bola Tinubu has formally transmitted a critical legislative proposal to the Nigerian Senate, seeking to fundamentally alter the legal landscape surrounding mental health crises. The President's office forwarded the National Mental Health Amendment Bill 2026, a measure designed to eliminate criminal sanctions for individuals who have attempted suicide.

According to the constitutional procedure outlined in Section 58(2), President Tinubu directed the amendment to the Senate to modify the existing National Mental Health Act 2021. The primary objective of this new legislation is to provide robust constitutional support for survivors of suicide attempts, shifting the national focus from punishment to medical intervention and psychological care.

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Senate President Clarifies Previous Opposition

Senate President Godswill Akpabio received the President's official letter during a plenary session on Tuesday and subsequently addressed the media regarding the President's stance on the issue. Akpabio welcomed the proposed amendment and took immediate steps to clarify controversial remarks he had made over a month earlier when opposing a similar decriminalization bill sponsored by Cross River South senator Asuquo Ekpenyong.

In his earlier comments, Akpabio had stated that individuals attempting suicide should ensure they succeed or face imprisonment. He now explicitly distinguished between mentally sound individuals and those experiencing severe psychological distress. The Senate President emphasized that his previous comments were not directed at people with mental health challenges, arguing that such individuals lack the mental capacity to fully understand their actions.

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Akpabio stated that punishing those who are mentally disturbed would be highly insensitive and contrary to compassionate governance. He acknowledged that the media often omitted his crucial distinction between mentally sound persons and those with mental instability. The Senate President affirmed that people experiencing mental health challenges require support systems rather than criminal punishment, marking a significant pivot in his public position.

Addressing Legal Conflicts and Social Media Misinterpretations

The National Mental Health Amendment Bill 2026 aims to resolve a long-standing conflict between Nigeria's existing criminal laws and its mental health statutes. Current criminal codes impose penalties for attempted suicide, which directly contradicts the National Mental Health Act 2021. That act recognizes the necessity of medical intervention during mental health emergencies, creating a confusing legal environment for law enforcement and healthcare providers.

Akpabio admitted that social media narratives had misrepresented his earlier stance by failing to include his disclaimer about mental health patients. He thanked President Tinubu for advancing the decriminalization effort, noting that it aligns with the need to treat suicide attempts as public health issues rather than criminal offenses. This clarification helps to unify the legislative branch behind a more empathetic approach to mental health management.

The bill sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong previously sought to establish a comprehensive legal framework for suicide prevention, treatment, and survivor support. By transmitting this amendment, President Tinubu has reinforced the importance of aligning national laws with modern psychiatric understanding. The move signals a commitment to reducing stigma and ensuring that survivors receive the necessary care without the fear of legal repercussions.

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Next Steps for Legislative Action and Implementation

Following his statement, Senate President Godswill Akpabio officially referred President Tinubu's letter to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business. He instructed the committee to undertake the necessary legislative actions and to report back to the Senate as soon as practicable. This procedural step ensures that the bill receives immediate attention and structured review within the legislative framework.

The rapid referral indicates a willingness by Senate leadership to expedite the processing of this sensitive and socially impactful legislation. Stakeholders in the mental health sector have long advocated for the removal of criminal penalties, citing the detrimental effects of punishment on recovery and rehabilitation. The amendment represents a potential turning point in how Nigeria handles mental health crises at a systemic level.

As the Committee on Rules and Business begins its review, the focus will likely shift to refining the legal language to ensure clear definitions of mental health emergencies and survivor support mechanisms. The outcome of this process will determine whether Nigeria can fully decriminalize suicide attempts and establish a unified, compassionate legal approach. The nation watches closely to see if the Senate will pass the bill into law, thereby fulfilling the President's vision for a more supportive mental health infrastructure.