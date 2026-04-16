Tinubu Slams Past Economic Reforms, Questions Opposition's Role in Privatisation

President Bola Tinubu has launched a strong critique of Nigeria's past economic reform efforts, specifically targeting the privatisation programme implemented during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. He directly challenged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who chaired the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), questioning the effectiveness and outcomes of key privatisations, including the Ajaokuta Steel Company. The President's remarks, made at a Renewed Hope Agenda meeting, suggest a reevaluation of the country's economic trajectory and highlight potential political divisions over its management.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sharply criticized prominent opposition figures, drawing a direct line between their past involvement in Nigeria 's economic reforms and the current state of the nation's industrial and economic landscape.

His remarks, delivered at a recent Renewed Hope Agenda gathering held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, focused particularly on the privatization programme that characterized the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, a period during which the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar held a pivotal role as the chairman of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP).

Tinubu articulated his concerns by questioning the efficacy and ultimate success of these large-scale privatisations, specifically invoking the fates of critical industrial assets.

He pointed to the Ajaokuta Steel Company and other significant steel projects as prime examples of initiatives that, despite being privatized, have apparently failed to deliver on their promised economic benefits.

The President posed rhetorical questions regarding the operational status of these privatized entities, suggesting a deep-seated dissatisfaction with the outcomes.

“The head Atiku was the chairman of the Privatisation Council of Nigeria at one time,” Tinubu stated, directly referencing Abubakar’s position. He further elaborated, “They privatized the steel industry in Delta, is it working today? They privatized Ajaokuta, is it working today? Go on the list. They privatized another man’s political party, that one says no. Their job is done.”

This pointed commentary underscores a narrative of perceived mismanagement and a lack of tangible returns from significant national assets that were divested under previous leaderships.

For context, Atiku Abubakar served as the Chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, the apex policy-making body responsible for guiding Nigeria's comprehensive privatization program. This council operated under the purview of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), the implementing agency.

Tinubu's address signifies a broader political discourse surrounding economic policy and historical governance, suggesting a potential divergence in approaches to national development.

The President's pronouncements are likely to ignite further debate about the legacy of the Obasanjo-era reforms and the role of key political actors in shaping Nigeria's economic trajectory over the years. The critique implies a desire by the current administration to re-examine and perhaps recalibrate the nation's economic strategies, drawing a stark contrast with the policies pursued by its predecessors.

This move can be interpreted as an attempt to consolidate his administration's economic vision and differentiate it from past approaches, while simultaneously challenging the credibility of opposition leaders who were instrumental in implementing those very policies





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