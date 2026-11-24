The 2026 budget amendment cuts spending to N65.176 trillion but keeps the N31.457 trillion deficit and N29.218 trillion borrowing plan, drawing scrutiny from economists.

President Bola Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to reduce the 2026 federal budget from N68.323 trillion to N65.176 trillion, while keeping the fiscal deficit at N31.457 trillion and the borrowing plan at N29.218 trillion. The request, contained in a letter dated November 20, 2026, was addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who read it during plenary. Economists have backed the plan to cut expenditure but are calling for closer scrutiny of the numbers.

The amendment comes while the 2025 capital budget is still being implemented, the 2027 Appropriation Bill has not been presented, and the 2027-2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper remain unresolved in the National Assembly. The 2026 appropriation has barely five weeks left before the end of its statutory validity. The timing has raised questions about how the Federal Government plans to maintain fiscal discipline when three budget cycles are at different stages.

Also read Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval for Revised 2026 Budget Cutting Expenditure by Over 3 Trillion Naira

Why the Spending Cut Leaves the Deficit Unchanged

The proposed reduction in expenditure does not lower the government's financing requirement. Despite cutting the budget by N3.147 trillion, the administration has retained its deficit and borrowing projections, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the reasoning behind the move.

Under the revised proposal, the fiscal deficit remains at N31.457 trillion, representing 5.64 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). The government's own figures place this ratio 2.67 per cent above the threshold allowed under the applicable fiscal rules, a gap that the amendment does not close.

Advertisement

The Federal Government has also kept its N29.218 trillion borrowing plan, made up of N18.428 trillion in domestic borrowing and N10.79 trillion in foreign loans. Revenue is projected at N33.72 trillion, including earnings from government-owned enterprises (GOEs), while capital expenditure stands at N26.232 trillion.

What the President Says the Amendment Will Fund

President Tinubu told the National Assembly that the adjustment is meant to align government spending with available resources and existing financial obligations. He said the amendment would accommodate expenditures incurred by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on behalf of the federation.

According to the President, the revision would also address underprovided debt-service obligations, recognise issued capital warrants and supplementation commitments, and provide refunds to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and special accounts. The proposal further adds capital and overhead provisions for selected national priorities, including the completion of critical road projects, protection of agricultural production, reduction of production costs, improvement of farm yields and enhanced market access.

Analysts note that the late recognition of some of these obligations points to gaps in the original budget estimates. They argue that the episode also reflects weaknesses in fiscal planning and in coordination among the agencies responsible for preparing and implementing the national budget.

Advertisement

Overlapping Budgets and the 2027 Timetable

The 2025 capital budget is running alongside the 2026 Appropriation Act, which took effect on April 1, 2026, without clear communication about how the two will be implemented. The National Assembly extended the capital component of the 2025 Appropriation Act three times, finally to December 31, 2026. The President had earlier sought the reenactment of 2024 and 2025 appropriations as part of his commitment to ending overlapping budgets.

Experts have warned that overlapping appropriation cycles complicate expenditure tracking, project execution, cash management and accountability. These problems extend beyond existing appropriations to the preparation of the next fiscal framework, which is central to the 2027 budget.

The Budget Office had reportedly concluded the draft 2027-2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper in July to support a September presentation of the 2027 budget. The National Assembly has not yet received the framework, and the Federal Government later indicated that the 2027 budget would be presented before the end of December. That schedule leaves limited room for legislative scrutiny, public consultations and preparations for implementation from January 1, 2027.

Under the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) framework, Section 14 requires the Minister responsible for finance to present the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework to the Federal Executive Council before the end of the second quarter of each financial year for consideration and endorsement. The endorsed framework takes effect only after a resolution of each chamber of the National Assembly approves it.