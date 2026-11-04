Atiku Urges Senate to Reject Tinubu's $7.7 Billion External Borrowing Request

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Senate to reject President Tinubu's $7.7 billion external borrowing request, warning it would burden Nigerians and future administrations. The loan, estimated at N10.79 trillion, is intended to part-finance the 2026 budget deficit.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Senate to reject President Bola Tinubu's latest 7.7 billion US dollar external borrowing request, warning that the proposed loan would further burden Nigerians and future administrations.

Atiku Urges Senate to Reject Borrowing Request

Atiku, in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, described the frequency of the Federal Government's borrowing requests as alarming. The proposed 7.7 billion dollar loan, estimated at 10.79 trillion Naira, is expected to part-finance the 2026 budget deficit.

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The opposition politician's reaction came barely days after another external borrowing proposal of 20.52 billion dollars and 1.045 billion Euros was presented to the National Assembly for approval. Questioning the government's borrowing strategy, Atiku said Nigerians should not be expected to treat the successive requests as routine legislative business. He said, What is the problem with this government? Why is President Tinubu making borrowing requests on behalf of Nigeria week in, week out?

Every new foreign loan is a bill Nigerians will eventually have to pay. This government cannot keep presenting borrowing as a substitute for sound economic management while families and businesses carry the cost of its failures, he said.

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The ADC presidential candidate called on the Senate to subject the latest proposal to rigorous scrutiny, insisting that the government must provide details of the projects to be financed, their respective costs, the interest rates, repayment schedules and other conditions attached to the facility. He also questioned the provision in the President's letter indicating that the final borrowing terms would depend on prevailing market conditions when the loan was priced.

Nigerians should not be asked to accept a loan before they know what it will cost the country, he added. The ADC chieftain urged lawmakers to demand a comprehensive project list, clear funding allocations and a credible repayment plan before considering the request. Atiku further called on international lenders and agencies to suspend fresh lending to the Tinubu administration until it provides transparent loan terms, a credible repayment plan and evidence of the benefits of previous borrowings.

He accused the President of presiding over a worsening cost-of-living crisis despite the removal of petrol subsidy and the government's continued access to foreign loans. Tinubu removed subsidy on petroleum products but has emerged as the highest borrowing government in Nigeria's record history, he noted.

Atiku also faulted the administration over what he described as inadequate infrastructure investment and the absence of effective social welfare interventions, arguing that Nigerians were struggling to afford basic necessities while the country's debt continued to rise. He, however, said his proposed alternative would include the restoration of social welfare programmes through what he described as a production-based subsidy on petroleum products.

The former vice president maintained that Nigeria could not continue to borrow its way out of every budget deficit, urging the National Assembly to prioritise the interests of citizens in its consideration of the loan request. The National Assembly must remember that it is accountable to Nigerians, not merely to the executive. Before approving another trillion-naira burden, it must make the government answer the questions Nigerians are asking, he stressed.

Nigeria Rising Public Debt and Borrowing Strategy

The latest controversy comes amid sustained debate over Nigeria's rising public debt, the cost of servicing existing obligations and the government's reliance on borrowing to finance infrastructure and budgetary commitments. While the Federal Government has repeatedly defended borrowing as necessary to fund development and bridge revenue gaps, opposition figures have called for greater transparency and accountability in the management of public debt.

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President Tinubu had formally requested the National Assembly to approve a new external borrowing plan totaling 7.7 billion US dollars to help finance the 2026 budget deficit. The President submitted this request in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary sessions on Wednesday. The President specified that the new borrowing request is for the exact sum of 7,707,404,882.49 US dollars.

He stated that this amount is equivalent to 10.9 trillion Naira, based on an exchange rate of 1,400 Naira to 1 US dollar. The funds are intended to partially address a budget deficit of 20.2 trillion Naira for the 2026 fiscal year. President Tinubu emphasized that the proposed borrowing is designed to stabilize and strengthen the macroeconomic reforms and gains recorded by his administration in recent years.

The plan supports the implementation of programs and projects contained in the 2026 Appropriation Act. The President explained that the proposed external borrowing would be sourced through several options, with a primary emphasis on Eurobond issuance. He described Eurobonds as relatively faster to conclude and capable of raising larger amounts at a lower cost compared to other financial instruments.

The administration plans to pursue all available options simultaneously, taking into account their costs, benefits to the country, and the time required to access the funds. However, the focus remains on Eurobonds due to their efficiency in completing transactions and securing favorable terms. President Tinubu noted that because the borrowing would be market-related, the final terms, interest rates, and repayment periods could only be determined at the time of pricing.

This approach aligns with Sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office Establishment Act of 2003. The 2026 Appropriation Act previously approved 29.2 trillion Naira in new borrowing to partly finance a budget deficit of about 31.4 trillion Naira. This approved borrowing comprises 18.4 trillion Naira in domestic borrowing and 10.79 trillion Naira in external borrowing, with the latter being the subject of this latest request.

Senate Refers Loan Request to Committees

Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committees on Local and Foreign Debts and Appropriations for further scrutiny after reading the President's letter. This comes five months after the National Assembly approved a 516.3 million US dollar loan from Deutsche Bank AG to finance the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project.

The previous loan featured a nine-year tenure, including a grace period of up to three years, with an interest rate capped at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 5.3 percent annually. This new borrowing plan aims to sustain the momentum of flagship infrastructure projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda.