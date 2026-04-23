Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval for $516.3 Million Loan for Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway

President Tinubu has requested Senate approval for a $516.3 million loan from Deutsche Bank to finance the construction of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, a key project under his Renewed Hope Agenda. The request comes amid concerns about Nigeria’s rising debt burden, but the administration argues the project is crucial for economic development and connectivity.

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the Senate's approval for a $516.3 million loan from Deutsche Bank AG, backed by insurance from the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, a subsidiary of the Islamic Development Bank.

This financial request is specifically earmarked for the ambitious Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway project, a cornerstone initiative within the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The proposed highway, spanning an impressive 1,000 kilometers, is designed as a high-capacity carriageway connecting seven states – Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos – effectively linking the northwest and southwest regions of Nigeria, from Illela to Badagry.

The project aims to significantly enhance connectivity, fostering economic growth by opening up a crucial economic corridor across the nation. President Tinubu emphasized that this loan is already integrated into the federal government’s previously approved borrowing plan, signaling a degree of pre-planning and budgetary alignment. This request arrives shortly after the Senate’s approval of a $6 billion external borrowing plan proposed by the administration.

That earlier plan included $5 billion from First Abu Dhabi Bank to bolster the national budget and a $1 billion export finance facility, arranged by Citibank and originating from the United Kingdom, dedicated to the rehabilitation of the Tin Can Island Port and the Lagos Port Complex. However, the new loan request is occurring against a backdrop of growing national debt concerns and increasing pressure on debt servicing.

As of mid-2023, Nigeria’s total public debt exceeded ₦87 trillion (approximately $113 billion), a figure that has continued to rise due to new borrowings and fluctuations in exchange rates. While Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio remains within acceptable limits compared to some countries, analysts consistently highlight the nation’s relatively weak revenue generation as a significant risk factor. A substantial portion of government revenue is currently allocated to debt servicing, raising legitimate questions about long-term fiscal sustainability.

International financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, have repeatedly urged Nigeria to prioritize revenue mobilization, improve tax collection efficiency, and ensure that any new borrowings are strategically invested in productive ventures capable of generating substantial returns. The Tinubu administration defends its reliance on external borrowing as a necessary tool for financing critical infrastructure projects, addressing budget deficits, and managing existing financial obligations.

Officials argue that loans with comparatively lower interest rates can reduce the overall cost of debt and stimulate growth in key economic sectors. In addition to the loan amount, President Tinubu’s letter to the Senate details a commitment of ₦265 billion in counterpart funding from the federal government, specifically allocated for land acquisition, compensation for affected communities, and the development of supporting infrastructure for the highway project.

The loan terms include a nine-year tenure, with a potential grace period of up to three years, and an interest rate capped at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) SOFR plus 5.3 per cent annually. Following the receipt of the letter, Senate President Godswill Akpabio promptly referred the request to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, tasking them with a swift review and report back within one week to facilitate further consideration by the Senate.

This expedited process underscores the administration’s eagerness to move forward with this vital infrastructure project and its potential economic benefits





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Nigeria Loan Infrastructure Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway Debt

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