Tinubu Seeks Parliament Approval for N10.7 Trillion Borrowing to Cover 2026 Budget Deficit

President Tinubu requests the House of Representatives to authorize N10.79 trillion external borrowing, equating to $7.71 billion, as part of the 2026 Appropriation Act to finance government deficits and key sectors.

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the House of Representatives to approve external borrowing of N10.79 trillion, equivalent to $7.71 billion at the budget exchange rate of N1,400 per dollar, to finance the federal budget deficit for the 2026 fiscal year. The letter, written to Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and read at a plenary session on Wednesday, cites Sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office Establishment Act of 2003 as the legal basis for seeking parliamentary approval of the borrowing terms.

Borrowing Mechanics and Legal Framework

The proposed borrowing is already incorporated within the 2026 Appropriation Act, which approves a total new borrowing inflow of N29.22 trillion. Tinubu highlighted that the N10.79 trillion figure represents the portion of that total earmarked for external loans to bridge the budget gap. The letter explicitly states that the government will pursue several borrowing channels, including multilateral and bilateral institutions, conventional and commercial lending windows, and the International Monetary Fund, but will prioritize Eurobond issuance for its speed and lower cost.

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According to Tinubu, the final terms of the Eurobond will be determined by market conditions at the time of pricing, and the Federal Ministry of Finance together with the Debt Management Office will negotiate the most favourable conditions available in international markets. The Central Bank of Nigeria is designated to receive the proceeds on behalf of the federal government, ensuring the funds are channeled into the country's external reserves and support the naira.

Speaker Tajudeen Clarifies the Request's Nature

Following the letter's reading, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen clarified that the president is not proposing a new borrowing scheme but is merely fulfilling the statutory requirement to present the terms and conditions of the already approved external borrowing to Parliament. He emphasized that the N10.79 trillion borrowing has been sanctioned by the National Assembly in the 2026 Appropriation Act and that the current request is a separate, procedural step for parliamentary endorsement of the loan terms, not an additional fiscal request.

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Tajudeen cited Section 21(1) of the DMO Act, which mandates that the Treasury present the borrowing terms to the Assembly for resolution, and Section 27(1), which requires parliamentary approval of standard loan terms before the government can engage with external lenders. He underscored that the present request does not supersede or cancel any existing borrowing proposals, but instead seeks the necessary legal ratification to move forward with the planned loans.

Implications for Funding Critical Sectors and Future Steps

Both Tinubu and Tajudeen agreed that the borrowed funds are earmarked for projects and programmes outlined in the 2026 budget, notably in defence and security, transportation, agriculture, power, education, and health. Tinubu assured that the borrowing strategy aims to strengthen external reserves and provide liquidity to support the naira, while also maintaining a portfolio of borrowing avenues to optimise cost and timing.

The next phase involves the Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office preparing the detailed loan documents for parliamentary debate, while also engaging potential lenders and market participants to finalise the Eurobond issuance terms. Parliament is expected to debate and, if approved, authorize the federal government to proceed with the borrowing under the outlined parameters.