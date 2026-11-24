President Bola Tinubu has sent a bill to the House of Representatives to reduce the 2026 budget from N68.323 trillion to N65.176 trillion while keeping the N31.457 trillion fiscal deficit and borrowing plans unchanged.

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a bill to the House of Representatives seeking to reduce the 2026 national budget from N68.323 trillion to N65.176 trillion.

The proposed amendment represents a reduction of N3.147 trillion in overall expenditure but leaves the government deficit and borrowing plans unchanged. The request was contained in a letter dated November 20, 2026, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, who read it during Tuesday plenary. Tinubu also submitted a revised 2026 Federal Government Fiscal Framework, explaining that the adjustments would align government spending with available resources and existing financial obligations.

Also read Tinubu seeks Reps' approval to revise N68.3trn 2026 budget, retains N31.4trn deficit

Revised 2026 Budget Revenue And Deficit Details

Under the revised proposal, the Federal Government projects revenue of N33.720 trillion, including earnings from Government-Owned Enterprises. Aggregate capital expenditure stands at N26.232 trillion. The fiscal deficit, including project-tied loans, remains unchanged at N31.457 trillion, equivalent to 5.64 percent of Gross Domestic Product. According to the letter, the changes would accommodate some expenditures incurred by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on behalf of the Federation.

The revision would also address underprovided debt-service obligations, recognise issued capital warrants and supplementation commitments, and provide refunds to Ministries, Departments and Agencies and special accounts. Tinubu explained that most capital allocations for MDAs covered amounts the government had already warranted.

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However, he introduced additional capital and overhead provisions for selected national priorities. He said the new allocations would support the completion of critical road projects, protect agricultural production and reduce production costs. The President said the provisions would also improve farm yields, enhance market access and address water vulnerability. He maintained that the revised framework would improve execution of the capital budget while ensuring fiscal restraint.

Tinubu Retains Major Borrowing Plans In Amendment

Despite the reduction in the budget size, the President retained the proposed new borrowing of N29.218 trillion. This comprises N18.428 trillion in domestic borrowing and N10.790 trillion in foreign loans. On external borrowing, Tinubu said the proposed 7.7 billion dollar loan, estimated at N10.368 trillion using an exchange rate of N1,346.50 to the dollar, would finance the existing foreign borrowing provision without increasing the borrowing envelope.

In the letter, the President said the adjustments would strengthen budget implementation by prioritising existing commitments and improving the credibility of capital expenditure. He said the proposal aligns the 2026 budget with existing obligations and available resources. Tinubu further explained that the additional provisions would address priority national interventions, particularly in infrastructure and agriculture. He said MDA capital provision consists mainly of amounts already warranted, with a few new MDA capital and overhead provisions included as priority national interventions.

Lawmakers Urged To Speedily Pass Budget Bill

He consequently sought the cooperation of lawmakers for the speedy consideration and passage of the bill. He said its approval would facilitate orderly budget implementation and the settlement of outstanding obligations. The bill will be subjected to legislative scrutiny before the revised appropriation can take effect. Its passage would provide the legal basis for the Federal Government to implement the adjusted spending plan and meet the obligations outlined in the revised fiscal framework.

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Tinubu had presented the 2026 appropriation bill to the National Assembly in December 2025.