Tinubu Seeks House Approval for N10.79 Trillion External Borrowing

President Tinubu requested House approval to implement N10.79 trillion in external borrowing for the 2026 budget, aimed at strengthening reserves and financing key sectors.

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested legislative authorization to execute the N10.79 trillion external borrowing component embedded within the 2026 Appropriation Act. This move is designed to secure financing for a portion of the federal government's budget deficit. The request was transmitted in an official letter addressed to Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and was read during the plenary session on Wednesday. This action aligns with statutory requirements for external loan approvals by the National Assembly.

Core Financial Details and Budget Context

The President specified that the total approved borrowing for the federal budget deficit stands at N29.22 trillion. This comprehensive figure is split into N18.28 trillion in domestic loans and the N10.79 trillion in external borrowing currently under review. The external portion is equivalent to $7.71 billion, calculated using a budget exchange rate of N1,400 to $1. President Tinubu clarified that this borrowing plan was already included in the initial Appropriation Act and seeks final procedural approval to proceed.

Also read Tinubu Seeks House Approval to Implement N10.79 Trillion External Borrowing in 2026 Budget

The letter explicitly states the sum of N10,790,366,835,481. This precise amount represents the foreign currency equivalent of $7,707,404,882.49 at the designated rate. The President emphasized that this request is strictly for the implementation of the external component, distinct from other domestic financing measures. The funds are intended to cover specific budgetary shortfalls identified in the national economic plan.

Strategic Focus on Eurobond Issuance

President Tinubu outlined that the government will pursue multiple borrowing options simultaneously to ensure timely access to funds. However, the administration will place greater emphasis on Eurobond issuance. The President described this method as a faster mechanism for raising substantial capital at relatively lower costs compared to other avenues. This strategic choice is driven by the need to balance the cost of borrowing with the time required to secure the necessary liquidity.

Advertisement

The final terms and conditions for the Eurobond issuance will be determined by prevailing market conditions at the time of pricing. The President assured that the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office would work diligently to secure the most favorable borrowing terms available in the international market. This approach aims to minimize the financial burden on the country while ensuring efficient capital mobilization. The administration remains committed to optimizing the financial strategy for maximum national benefit.

Stakeholder Positions and Legislative Requirements

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen clarified that the President is not seeking approval for a new borrowing plan. Instead, the request is to fulfill the statutory requirement for parliamentary approval of the terms and conditions governing external loans. Section 21(1) of the Debt Management Office Establishment Act, 2003, mandates that the National Assembly be presented with these terms for approval by resolution. Section 27(1) further provides for parliamentary approval of standard terms for negotiating external loans.

Speaker Tajudeen emphasized that the current request is distinct from any broader borrowing proposals. He stated that the two matters are independent and will be considered on their individual merits. The request neither supersedes nor withdraws other pending proposals. This clarification ensures that the legislative process remains transparent and compliant with legal frameworks governing public debt management.

Real-World Impact and Implementation Plan

The external loans are designated to finance projects and programs contained in the 2026 budget. Critical sectors receiving focus include defense and security, transportation, agriculture, power, education, and health. The proceeds will also help strengthen the country's external reserves and support the naira. The funds will be received by the Central Bank of Nigeria on behalf of the Federal Government.

Advertisement

President Tinubu requested a resolution authorizing the federal government to raise funds through various channels. These include multilateral and bilateral institutions, conventional and commercial lending windows, the International Monetary Fund, bridge financing facilities, and Eurobond issuance. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, in collaboration with the Debt Management Office, are authorized to take all necessary steps to implement the proposed borrowing arrangement. This comprehensive strategy aims to stabilize the economy and fund essential public services.