President Bola Tinubu has called on African football associations to unite behind Gianni Infantino's re-election bid for FIFA President ahead of the March 18, 2027 vote in Rabat, Morocco. Nigeria's endorsement was conveyed at the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu has called on African countries to unite behind FIFA President Gianni Infantino's bid for a fourth term in office. The endorsement was made at the 48th Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ordinary General Assembly hosted in Abuja on Saturday.

Infantino is seeking another term at the FIFA election billed to hold on March 18, 2027 in Rabat, Morocco. The vote will take place during the 77th FIFA Congress for the 2027-2031 term. Tinubu was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas. In the address, the President reaffirmed Nigeria's strong confidence in the Swiss administrator's leadership.

Also read Nigeria, CAF back Infantino for re-election as FIFA President

The President urged African football leaders to close ranks and rally behind Infantino, whom he commended for his commitment to developing the game globally, particularly across Africa. He also pledged to engage other world leaders and friendly nations to strengthen support for the FIFA president's re-election bid. Let me underscore Nigeria's position here. Nigeria firmly endorses the candidature of Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA President, Tinubu said.

In the spirit of our support, I call on all African countries, through their national associations, to stand firm, remain united and continue to rally behind him. I would also engage fellow leaders and friendly nations in support of this candidature. The President described Infantino's leadership as important to expanding opportunities for African players, improving football development programmes and strengthening the continent's representation in the global football community.

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Infantino Faces Challengers for Fifa Term

Infantino faces challenges from French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association honorary president Kohzo Tashima for the 2027-2031 term. The crucial endorsement positions Nigeria firmly behind Infantino as he heads toward the vote. National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Shehu Dikko, formally conveyed the Federal Government's resolution to the assembly. He called on fellow African member associations to rally behind Infantino's candidacy in the collective interest of the continent's football development.

Tinubu also commended CAF President Patrice Motsepe and the organisation's Executive Committee for their efforts to improve African football through increased prize money, stronger competitions and initiatives aimed at making the game more financially sustainable. Under the revised framework, yearly grants to each national association will jump from $525,000 to $700,000, injecting an extra $175,000 into local development.

Additionally, the six CAF Zonal Unions will see a 20 per cent funding increase, with allocations rising from $750,000 to $900,000 each to bolster administrative structures and grassroots competitions. Adding to the wave of progressive updates, CAF officially approved the introduction of the CAF U-17 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF Increases Funding and New Tournament

According to CAF, the newly minted tournament is designed to expand the international pathway for young female footballers, offering them vital competitive exposure and nurturing the next generation of global talent across the continent. Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria's support for efforts to position African football for greater global recognition. He stressed that stronger cooperation among football associations remained essential to the continent's progress.

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The President said his administration recognised sports as an important instrument of national development, economic growth and international relations. He added that Nigeria was committed to strengthening its sporting institutions and creating more opportunities for young athletes. Tinubu cited Nigeria's football achievements, including the Super Eagles' three Africa Cup of Nations titles and the Super Falcons' 10 continental championships. He also noted the country's historic football gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

He highlighted the Golden Eaglets' record five FIFA Under-17 World Cup titles and the achievements of the Flamingos. He congratulated the players, coaches and officials who had contributed to Nigeria's success. Tinubu further pointed to Team Nigeria's 24-medal haul at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games as evidence of the country's sporting potential. He stressed the need for sustained investment in grassroots sports, improved coaching, effective recruitment and greater opportunities for women and girls.

Sports Sector Boosts Nigerias Economy

The President also disclosed that sports activities supported more than 452,000 direct, indirect and induced engagement opportunities between January and September, according to National Sports Commission estimates. He said the sector contributed more than one per cent to Nigeria's GDP per quarter. The 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly brought together the leadership of African football, including representatives of all 54 Member Associations and the six CAF Zonal Unions.