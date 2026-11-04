Tinubu Seeks $7.7 Billion External Borrowing for 2026 Budget Deficit

President Tinubu requests National Assembly approval for N10.79 trillion external borrowing to finance the 2026 budget deficit, prioritizing eurobond issuance.

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested that the National Assembly approve fresh external borrowing amounting to approximately $7.7 billion. This financial measure is designed to partially finance the budget deficit associated with the 2026 national budget. The request was submitted via an official letter dated October 26, 2026, which outlines the specific legal and economic mechanisms required to execute the borrowing.

Tinubu's Formal Request Details

The President's proposal seeks authorization for external borrowing valued at N10.79 trillion. This figure is equivalent to roughly $7.7 billion based on the budget exchange rate of N1,409 to the dollar. The request cites Sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office Establishment Act of 2003 as the legal basis for the application. These sections mandate that external loan terms be presented to and approved by the legislature before any minister can finalize such agreements.

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Akpabio Supersedes Earlier Proposal

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the President's letter during a plenary session on Wednesday. He stated that this new request effectively supersedes an earlier appeal for $20.3 billion in external funds. Akpabio noted that the current proposal is more explicit regarding the government's strategy to raise capital. He emphasized that the new plan acknowledges funding will not originate from a single source but rather through diverse channels.

Funding Options and Eurobond Focus

The federal government plans to raise the required capital through one or a combination of several funding options. These potential sources include concessional and commercial loans from multilateral and bilateral institutions. The list also encompasses International Monetary Fund facilities, bridge financing, direct borrowing from international financial institutions, and eurobond issuance. Tinubu indicated that these options would be pursued simultaneously while considering their respective costs and benefits.

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Strategic Emphasis on Market Instruments

Despite the variety of available options, the President specified that greater emphasis would be placed on eurobond issuance. This preference stems from the fact that eurobonds are generally faster to conclude and can raise larger amounts at relatively competitive costs. Tinubu clarified that final terms, including interest rates and tenures, would be determined at the time of pricing based on prevailing market conditions. The Federal Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office will ensure the best possible terms are secured.

Impact on Priority Sectors and Reserves

The external borrowing is intended to finance priority programs and projects outlined in the 2026 Appropriation Act. These sectors include defense and security, transportation, agriculture, power, education, and healthcare. Additionally, the funds are expected to support Nigeria's external reserves. The money will be received by the Central Bank of Nigeria on behalf of the federal government to bolster foreign exchange liquidity.