President Bola Tinubu addresses Igbo leaders in Lagos, pledging inclusive governance and national unity while seeking support for his January 2027 re-election campaign.

President Bola Tinubu utilized a town hall meeting in Lagos to strengthen political alliances with Igbo business leaders and community elders ahead of the 2027 general elections. The event, organized by the Ndigbo National Dialogue and Development Initiatives, took place at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in Iganmu, Lagos State.

Tinubu Pledges Unity And Inclusive Governance

President Bola Tinubu explicitly assured the gathering of his administration's unwavering commitment to inclusive governance, national unity, and equity for all Nigerians. He thanked the Igbo communities and business leaders in Lagos for their resolve to support his re-election on January 16, 2027, emphasizing that no section of the country would be left behind under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also read To be or not to be: 2027 as referendum on Tinubu’s reforms

The President highlighted the significant economic contributions of Igbo communities to Nigeria's growth. He urged attendees to view themselves as individuals living in the same geographical house, noting that tribal and linguistic differences do not define national identity. He stated, "Whether you are Igbo or Hausa, you have no control over yourself. God created you, created that opportunity. We are all Nigerians."

Tinubu joined the assembly to sing the national anthem a second time, a gesture intended to reaffirm his dedication to national cohesion. He expressed gratitude for the turnout, acknowledging that many attendees left their businesses to attend the meeting on a weekday. "I didn't believe you would turn out this many; I am very, very happy," he said, adding that the presence of the leaders made him happy and excited.

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Addressing Economic And Institutional Reforms

President Bola Tinubu detailed specific policy outcomes aimed at stabilizing national institutions and supporting economic activity. He pointed to the end of university strikes as evidence of successful administrative intervention, stating that stable tertiary education is crucial for developing the engineers and skilled workers needed to maintain infrastructure.

The President explained that his administration is utilizing NELFUND to ensure that education remains accessible regardless of financial status. He emphasized that the current stability in universities is a direct result of these efforts. Furthermore, he highlighted initiatives in agriculture and trading, noting that anyone in trade can apply for a loan through the Bank of Industry and that farmers can access small loans.

Tinubu connected these economic measures to the broader goal of maintaining the country for the benefit of every citizen. He cited the critical line in the national anthem as the core principle guiding his presidency. He reiterated his constitutional right to seek a second term, stating, "I want a second term. As you are here today, you make me happy... and I will go home happy and eat (Akpu)."

Political Solidarity And Electoral Strategy

President Bola Tinubu announced that all South East governors are aligned with his administration's journey to improve Nigeria. He specifically mentioned Chief Chidi Anyeagbu, Dave Umahi, Doris Uzoka-Anite, and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as individuals with whom he maintains close connections. He noted that these leaders are working for his re-election, signaling strong regional political backing.

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The President called on Ndigbo residents in Lagos to participate actively in the upcoming elections. He urged them to vote for himself, APC Governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat, and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections. He praised the organizers for providing a platform for constructive engagement between the Federal Government and the Igbo community.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu rallied members of the Ndigbo community to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid. He assured the President of massive votes from Lagos State in the January 16, 2027, presidential election. Sanwo-Olu described the high turnout of Igbo leaders, traders, and business owners as proof of unity behind the President.

The Governor emphasized that the turnout, achieved on a Monday when participants had to leave their businesses, demonstrated the depth of support. He urged the community to sustain this unity and support, predicting that Lagos would deliver an unprecedented number of votes for Tinubu. This endorsement serves as a critical component of the administration's strategy to secure victory in the next electoral cycle.