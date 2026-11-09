Shettima says Tinubu investments transforming Southeast as Ebonyi pledges 80 percent votes

Vice President Kashim Shettima says Federal Government investments in infrastructure, security, agriculture and human capital are repositioning the Southeast. Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru pledges 80 percent of state votes for Tinubu in 2027 and seeks a 330kV transmission line.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Federal Government investments in critical infrastructure, security, agriculture and human capital development are repositioning the Southeast for economic growth, improved connectivity and greater national economic integration.

He spoke on Monday at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, where he canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027. Shettima said the administration had justified its mandate through tangible projects and policies. He described democracy as a debt of honour repayable only through effective service delivery, arguing that the Federal Government had answered the Southeast's support with investments and distinguished political appointments.

Also read Shettima Arrives in Abakaliki for APC Rally as FG Approves N248bn for Ebonyi Roads

Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway Details

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru pledged to deliver 80 percent of the state's votes to Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. He also appealed to the Federal Government to provide a 330kV electricity transmission line to improve power supply and support industrial development in the state. Shettima said the Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway, part of the administration's Trans-Saharan highway vision, would improve connectivity between the Southeast, North-Central and other parts of the country.

He also listed the Ndibe Bridge linking Ebonyi and Cross River states, the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Expressway and the Okposi-Ohaozara-Ukawu-Cross River Road as major projects. According to him, the road projects would facilitate the movement of agricultural produce, manufactured goods and other commodities. They would also reduce transportation costs and strengthen commercial activities across the region. Shettima said the security of the Southeast had changed since Tinubu became Commander-in-Chief over three years ago.

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He cited the establishment and commencement of operations at the Nigerian Army Recruits Training Depot in Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi State, as part of efforts to strengthen the region's security architecture. He also highlighted the establishment of the South East Development Commission, the launch of the South-East Vision 2050 and the approval of the Southeast Investment Company. He said these were institutional measures to attract private capital, promote regional planning and accelerate economic development.

Ebonyi Agriculture And Food Security Initiatives

On agriculture, the Vice President described Ebonyi as a strategic contributor to Nigeria's food security, particularly in rice and cassava production. He said the administration was supporting farmers through fertiliser distribution, interest-free FarmerMoni assistance and other agricultural intervention programmes to improve productivity and incomes. Shettima disclosed that thousands of Ebonyi residents had benefited from the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme. He added that federal employment and digital skills programmes were expanding economic opportunities for young people.

The Vice President commended Governor Nwifuru for prudent use of increased federal revenue allocations to execute development projects and improve essential services. He said improved fiscal capacity under the Tinubu administration had provided opportunities for greater investment in infrastructure and social development. Shettima urged Ebonyi residents to renew the mandate of Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections, saying the administration deserved another opportunity to consolidate its development programmes. He said democracy demands the humility of asking again.

Governor Nwifuru reaffirmed Ebonyi State's support for Tinubu, saying the state had benefited from the President's economic reforms and special interventions in road infrastructure. He said roads in the state and zone were now better, with special road interventions. The statement was issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President.

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The rally also featured a call by Senator Ali Sheriff urging Borno APC supporters to mobilise massive votes for Tinubu and Shettima.