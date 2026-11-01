APC Says Tinubu Metered 1.5 Million Customers, Defends Electricity Promise Ahead of 2027

The APC Presidential Campaign Council says President Tinubu has metered over 1.5 million electricity customers and signed the Electricity Act 2023 as part of efforts to fulfil his 2023 promise to end estimated billing and ensure reliable power.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has defended President Bola Tinubu's record in the power sector, saying his administration has metered more than 1.5 million electricity customers as part of efforts to fulfil his 2023 campaign promise to end estimated billing and ensure reliable electricity supply.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, the council urged Nigerians to assess Tinubu's electricity pledge within its full context, arguing that some public commentaries had ignored the concluding qualification in the President's campaign statement. Tinubu made the promise during a meeting with members of the Organised Private Sector in Lagos ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

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Tinubu Campaign Promise on Electricity

He declared: Whichever way, by all means necessary, you will have electricity, and you will not pay for estimated bills anymore. A promise made will be a promise kept. The President also challenged Nigerians not to re-elect him if he failed to fulfil the promise, unless he provided adequate reasons for his inability to deliver.

According to Alake, a fair assessment of the pledge should consider the entire statement alongside the administration's record since assuming office in May 2023, including measurable improvements in electricity supply, metering, infrastructure and market stability. Alake said Tinubu moved quickly to address the structural challenges confronting the sector by signing the Electricity Act, 2023, on June 9, barely two weeks after assuming office.

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He said the legislation liberalised and deregulated the electricity market, moving it away from the Exclusive List so that states, as subnationals, can participate in electricity generation, transmission and distribution. Alake listed Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Ekiti, Oyo, Kaduna and Niger among states that had begun taking advantage of the legislation by establishing their electricity regulatory agencies and attracting private investment into the sector.

Metering Initiative and Sector Debt

The APC spokesman also said the administration had taken responsibility for the accumulated legacy debt of more than N6 trillion incurred by the electricity sector between 2015 and 2025. He said the administration launched the Presidential Metering Initiative to address the country's metering gap of more than seven million customers, and that over 1.5 million customers had been metered under the initiative in the last three years.

He added that the administration had adjusted electricity tariffs towards cost-reflective levels to improve liquidity in the market while introducing measures to protect low-income households. Explaining the tariff policy, Alake said Tinubu recognised that improving the electricity market required balancing the need for cost-reflective tariffs with the responsibility of ensuring affordability for most Nigerians.

He said the introduction of service-based tariff bands was designed to improve the financial viability of electricity distribution companies, strengthen cash flow and reduce the government's burden of subsidy. He added that the government would continue to explore measures to improve the commercial viability of the sector without denying less-privileged Nigerians access to electricity.

On infrastructure, Alake said the Rural Electrification Agency had connected universities, hospitals and rural communities to solar power, while the government had unveiled plans to modernise the Osogbo Grid Control Centre, which was built more than 60 years ago, and construct an East-West super grid. He disclosed that the administration had established a N4 trillion bond programme to settle verified legacy debts owed to 21 electricity generation companies and gas companies.

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The first and second tranches of the programme, he said, had raised more than N1.2 trillion to offset part of the verified liabilities. Alake argued that the intervention had helped reduce market risks and restore confidence among investors, pointing to recent investment commitments by power generation companies as evidence of growing confidence in the sector.

Infrastructure Investments and Grid Upgrades

He specifically cited Geregu Power Plc's announcement of investments in new power transformers to improve operations at its Geregu 1 Power Plant, adding that other companies were making similar investments. On the Presidential Power Initiative, which was initiated by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Alake said Tinubu had reviewed the existing agreement and signed an Acceleration Agreement with the German partners in December 2023 to fast-track projects aimed at strengthening the national transmission grid.

By December 2024, the Federal Executive Council approved the contract for the first batch of five TCN substations in key load centres to be upgraded to enhance electricity supply to industrial and private consumers in the areas. According to him, the projects are now being completed and are expected to be commissioned before the end of the administration's first term.

He further disclosed that the FEC approved another batch of projects in June 2026 for the construction of eight new substations and the upgrade of four existing facilities in targeted locations. The APC spokesman, however, acknowledged that electricity infrastructure projects required specialised equipment with long procurement and delivery timelines, making it impossible to achieve results overnight.

Fixing the electricity market and power sector is ongoing work, Alake said, insisting that the President had not deviated from his commitment to addressing the challenges. He said Tinubu would present his scorecard on the power sector as he seeks Nigerians' mandate for a second term, explaining both the achievements recorded and the outstanding challenges requiring further attention.

More than three years after assuming office, electricity supply remains unstable in many parts of the country, and opposition figures have seized on the persistent power crisis to criticise Tinubu's administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.