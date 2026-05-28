Tinubu's National Honours Surpass Predecessors with Over 1,000 Recipients

An analysis reveals President Bola Tinubu has awarded national honors to more than 1,062 individuals in nearly three years, outpacing his predecessors' totals. Most approvals occurred in October 2025, with 959 honorees from over 5,000 nominations. Additional honors have been given to military personnel, sports heroes, democracy activists, and foreign dignitaries, including Narendra Modi and Bill Gates. The most contentious award was a silent bestowal on businessman Gilbert Chagoury.

President Bola Tinubu has awarded national honors to over 1,062 individuals, both Nigeria n and foreign, living and posthumous, during his nearly three years in office.

This number surpasses the total awarded by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, over eight years, and is triple the amount given by former President Goodluck Jonathan in a single 2014 ceremony. Most of these honors were approved on October 9, 2025, when the National Council of State met at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja and ratified the National Honours Award Committee's report for 2024 and 2025.

According to Dr. Emanso Umobong, Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Affairs Office, the committee-reconstituted in August 2021 under Justice Sidi Bage-reviewed more than 5,000 nominations and recommended 824 recipients for the regular 2024/2025 national honors and 135 for special presidential awards, totaling 959 honorees. Beyond this batch, President Tinubu has independently conferred additional honors at various times. These extra awards have included military personnel, both fallen and serving.

On February 13, 2024, he honored the Nigerian Super Eagles players and officials with the Member of the Order of the Niger for winning the silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, each team member also received a land plot and a flat in the FCT.

On March 17, 2024, he awarded national honors to 17 Nigerian Army soldiers killed in Delta State on March 14, 2024, and announced housing for their families, scholarships for their children through university, and prompt death benefits. At the funeral of late Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on November 15, 2024, Tinubu posthumously awarded him the Commander of the Federal Republic.

On January 15, 2026, during Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Brig. Gen. Musa Uba-killed in a November 2025 ISWAP ambush in Borno-received a posthumous Gallantry Award. Similar decorations have been given to dozens of other officers who died in counter-insurgency operations in the North-East and North-West.

Significant civilian honors were also bestowed. On June 12, 2025, during a National Assembly session for Democracy Day, Tinubu awarded posthumous and living honors to over 80 democracy heroes. Notable recipients included Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), the late Kudirat Abiola (CFR), former military governor Shehu Musa Yar'Adua (GCFR), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni Nine (OON each), Bishop Matthew Kukah (CON), Femi Falana, SAN (CON), and veteran journalist Sam Amuka-Pemu (CON).

On June 19, 2025, during a working visit to Kaduna State, he conferred the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic on former military governor Col. Abubakar Dangiwa. Internationally, on November 17, 2024, he awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting at Aso Rock, citing appreciation for India's partnership.

On June 4, 2025, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates received the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic for his foundation's work in maternal health, agriculture, and infectious disease research in Nigeria. The most controversial award occurred on January 8, 2026, when Lebanese-Nigerian businessman Gilbert Chagoury was given the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on his 80th birthday, without a public ceremony.

The award came to light after billionaire Femi Otedola posted a certificate on X. Tinubu's Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, later confirmed it, citing Chagoury's economic and hospitality contributions. For comparison, under Buhari, the sole major investiture was on October 11, 2022, where 447 recipients were decorated





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