Amaechi Says Tinubu Era Corruption Outpaces Buhari Years

Rotimi Amaechi says corruption under Bola Tinubu exceeds the Buhari era and questions the motives behind the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Rotimi Amaechi, a former Rivers State governor and former Minister of Transportation under former President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that the level of corruption and alleged stealing under President Bola Tinubu is worse than what Nigerians experienced during Buhari's tenure. Speaking in an interview in Lagos, Amaechi made the remarks in his capacity as an ADC chieftain, as criticism of the Tinubu administration grows over its economic policies, infrastructure projects and corruption allegations.

Amaechi drew a direct comparison between the two governments. He questioned whether alleged stealing under Buhari could be compared with what he described as happening under the current administration, and he labelled the present situation as Alibaba and the 40 thieves.

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Amaechi Compares Corruption Allegations Under Buhari and Tinubu

Amaechi argued that alleged graft under the Tinubu administration is more severe than under Buhari, questioning whether the two periods can fairly be compared on the issue of stealing.

The former minister framed his criticism around alleged theft of public resources rather than around individual policy choices. His remarks add to a wider political debate in which opposition voices have pressed the Tinubu administration on allegations of corruption.

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Amaechi, who served in Buhari's cabinet, made the comparison while also discussing his own political experience within the All Progressives Congress. His criticism of the current government therefore came from a figure with direct experience of the previous administration's inner workings.

Questions Raised Over Motives Behind the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Amaechi said President Tinubu chose to construct the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway because of the personal benefits he stood to gain from the project.

The claim goes to the heart of the current debate over the administration's infrastructure agenda. Infrastructure projects are among the areas drawing political criticism of the Tinubu government, alongside its economic policies and corruption allegations.

Amaechi did not present the highway claim as a finding, but as his view of the motivation behind the decision. The remarks were made during the interview and reflect his personal assessment of the president's reasons for the project.

Amaechi Reflects on His Loss at the 2022 APC Presidential Primary

Amaechi said he lost the 2022 APC presidential primary to Tinubu partly because he followed Buhari's advice not to campaign before the contest.

He said Buhari had assured him of the APC presidential ticket ahead of the June 2022 primary, but advised him against campaigning or negotiating with delegates. Amaechi said he relied on that assurance and, as a result, did not build the political alliances that could have improved his chances.

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Amaechi described following that advice as the first mistake he made at the primary. He said his relationship with Buhari shaped his decision to accept the assurance instead of joining the negotiations taking place among party stakeholders.

He admitted that he did not negotiate with governors and other influential APC members, which weakened his prospects of securing the ticket. He said he could have offered positions, including the offices of Vice-President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to influential stakeholders in exchange for their support, and that he might have won with governors on his side.

Presidency Ally Highlights Economic Goals and the 2027 Manifesto

Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, said President Tinubu wants Nigeria to become a $2 trillion economy comparable to Brazil, insisting the country has the human and material resources to reach that goal.

Bagudu spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of the APC's 2027 to 2031 manifesto, titled From Reforms to Prosperity. He said the president believed Nigeria should not limit its economic ambitions when countries such as Brazil had already reached the $2 trillion mark.

Bagudu said the administration had removed the petrol subsidy shortly after Tinubu assumed office and later introduced the unification of the naira exchange rate. He described those decisions as necessary to address longstanding structural weaknesses in the economy, and said the administration had recorded 13 consecutive quarters of economic growth while inflation was declining.