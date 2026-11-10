Tinubu's Aide Lists Jigawa Development Projects Ahead of 2027 Election

Senior Presidential Aide Abdulaziz details infrastructure and social welfare projects in Jigawa State to bolster President Tinubu's 2027 reelection campaign efforts.

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Print Media, has outlined a comprehensive list of developmental achievements delivered by the federal government to the people of Jigawa State. Speaking to journalists in Dutse on the eve of the president's arrival for a reelection campaign rally, Abdulaziz emphasized that the administration has fulfilled its campaign promises to justify the president's bid for a second term in 2027.

Water Infrastructure And Transport Upgrades

Abdulaziz highlighted the Dutse Greater Water Project as a flagship achievement, noting that the late Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, personally appealed for the initiative during the 2022 presidential campaign to resolve chronic water scarcity. The project, costing approximately N50 billion, sources water from the Siltilmawa community in Ringim LGA to Dutse and is nearing completion.

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The federal government has prioritized completing inherited strategic arterial routes to boost commerce, with the Kwanar Danja-Tsalle-Hadejia Road now at 75 percent completion. Additionally, the Kunya-Kanya-Babura-Babban Mutum Road has reached 82 percent completion, while the Kano-Maiduguri expressway corridor and rail infrastructure, including the Kano-Maradi line and Kano-Shuwarin rail link, are also approaching completion.

Housing Schemes And Agricultural Interventions

The Renewed Hope Housing Scheme is transforming the state landscape through a 1,500-unit housing project and designated Estates in Dutse and surrounding Local Government Areas, providing affordable homeownership for civil servants and vulnerable families. In agriculture, hundreds of thousands of local farmers have benefited from federal interventions, including 120,000 hectares cultivated under the national dry-season wheat initiative and 1,042 hectares for date palm development.

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Federal support also included the Jahun drainage and irrigation scheme and the distribution of farm machinery valued at ₦5 billion. These agricultural inputs are designed to enhance food security and increase local production capacity across the state's rural and urban communities simultaneously.

Social Protection And Educational Benefits

The Renewed Hope Social Protection Scheme has disbursed over ₦11.5 billion to more than 178,000 vulnerable beneficiaries, complemented by the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme. Abdulaziz noted that over one million students in northern Nigeria are currently benefiting from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), significantly reducing tuition burdens for low-income households.

Further educational investments include the approval of the Federal University of Agriculture in Kirikasamma Local Government Area and a new police college. President Tinubu also authorized a ₦1 billion solar mini-grid installation at the Federal University, Dutse, to ensure reliable power supply for academic activities.

Fiscal Reforms And Political Implications

Abdulaziz argued that federal fiscal reforms have improved statutory allocations to subnational governments, enabling Governor Umar Namadi to execute complementary development projects. He urged the Jigawa electorate to resist political rhetoric and back President Tinubu and All Progressives Congress candidates in the 2027 general election to ensure uninterrupted delivery of democratic dividends.

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Despite these reported achievements, residents in Dutse expressed a nuanced mix of appreciation for long-term infrastructure projects alongside deep concern over current economic hardships, highlighting the complex challenges facing the electorate as the 2027 election approaches.