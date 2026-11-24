A new book by Sam Omatseye reveals that President Bola Tinubu risked his life and political future by returning to Nigeria after General Sani Abacha's death in 1998, overruling cautious fellow exiles.

President Bola Tinubu risked his life and political future by returning to Nigeria shortly after the death of military dictator General Sani Abacha in 1998.

He overruled the caution of fellow pro-democracy exiles who wanted to wait and assess the political situation. The disclosure is contained in Chapter 11, pages 185 to 187, of a new book titled From AD to APC: The Evolution of Nigerian Political Parties and the Exploits of One Man (1998 to 2015). The book is written by veteran journalist Sam Omatseye.

Also read Book Reveals Tinubu Risked Life to Return to Nigeria After Abacha's Death

Tinubu Returns After Abacha Death

The excerpt was included in the programme of events for the book's public presentation on Tuesday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. The President is expected to attend. Only the programme was made available to our correspondent, as the book had yet to be formally presented at the time of this report. According to the book, Tinubu, who was then in exile, expressed a desire to see his mother during an emergency meeting in London.

The meeting was convened by the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Abroad following Abacha's sudden death in June 1998. Omatseye wrote that the meeting was tense. He described it as an earthquake at home with consequences for the ages. The dictator Sani Abacha had died.

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The meeting was attended by prominent pro-democracy figures, including former Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, retired General Alani Akinrinade and Prince Iludoyin. Although Abacha's successor, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, had indicated a willingness to engage civil society organisations, members of the group remained suspicious. They had suffered exile and deprivation, with the constant fear of being captured by the regime. Most of the exiles preferred to monitor developments before making a decision, given their previous experiences with military rule.

Omatseye wrote that most did not want to return just yet. They still wanted to watch the direction of affairs. There was a sense in which caution made sense. The military from the times of Babangida had laid an ambush against the political society, the author stated.

However, Tinubu, whom Omatseye described as the face of NADECO Abroad, argued that delaying their return would allow those who supported military rule to take control of the emerging political space. According to the book, Tinubu warned that the exiles risked wasting the sacrifices they had made in the struggle for democracy if they remained abroad. If they delayed and stayed back, they would surrender the country to the apologists of the military, the excerpt read.

Persuading Cautious Pro Democracy Exiles

They were the members of the five leprous fingers, and they could execute a pirouette and style themselves as democrats. It would turn the work of all of them, who had lost lives and resources, into a waste. He did not want that. Omatseye added that Tinubu tried to persuade his colleagues to take the risk of returning home.

He argued that Abacha's death marked the end of an era. Tinubu tried to persuade them to take the plunge, and that the death of Abacha meant the decapitation of an era, he wrote. Despite his arguments, the other exiles remained hesitant. They suggested that they should first visit Nigeria to assess the situation before committing to a permanent return.

Addressing his colleagues, Tinubu reportedly said he wanted to see his mother again, using humour to soften his argument and disarm those who opposed an immediate return. So, in order to provide an excuse, he brought in a sense of domestic humour to disarm his fellows. He burst out in Yoruba, Mo fe lo ri maami, meaning I want to see my mother. They were amused but they had no counterpoint to his cheerful alibi, Omatseye wrote.

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Abacha seized power from the Ernest Shonekan-led Interim National Government in November 1993. This was months after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by Chief MKO Abiola. Abacha died on June 8, 1998, while Abiola, who remained in detention following the annulment, died on July 7, 1998. Following Abacha's death, Abdulsalami initiated a transition programme that culminated in the promulgation of the 1999 Constitution.

It also restored civilian rule on May 29, 1999. Tinubu, a former senator who contested the 1992 senatorial election on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, returned to Nigeria. He contested the Lagos governorship election under the Alliance for Democracy in 1999. He won the election and served as governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

He eventually became President in 2023. The book covers the period from 1998 to 2015, from Nigeria's return to civilian rule through the collapse of the Peoples Democratic Party's 16-year grip on federal power. It is Omatseye's second major political work. His first, Beating All Odds: How Bola Tinubu Became President, was published in 2024.

Sam Omatseye Career And Recognition

An award-winning journalist, author, poet and playwright, Omatseye is Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Nation newspaper. His weekly column, In Touch, has run for two decades. Born on June 15, 1961, he studied History at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University. He began his career at Newswatch magazine before rising to deputy political editor at Concord Newspapers during the June 12 crisis.

He was beaten by soldiers while covering the 1992 Ejigbo air crash. He went on to win the Nigerian Media Merit Award for Reporter of the Year. Omatseye has won three additional NMMAs as Columnist of the Year and four Diamond Awards for Media Excellence. He is also a recipient of the Association of Black Journalists Features Prize and the Scripps Howard Award for deadline reporting.

He was the inaugural recipient of the Gordon N. Fisher Commonwealth Fellowship for Journalists. He was among 51 persons granted National Honours by the President in his 2026 Democracy Day speech on June 12. According to the programme of events, the gathering will receive goodwill messages from the governors of Lagos, Delta and Kaduna states. Others are former Zamfara Governor Abdulaziz Yari, former APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of Environment Tunji Bello, media executive Dapo Olorunyomi and Alex Kabba.

The book is to be reviewed by Louis Odion, with excerpts to be read by Ohi Alegbe, Stella Din Jacobs and Yomi Odunuga.