President Bola Tinubu has donated 250 million naira to families of victims of a Bayelsa boat accident that killed 29 people, as Vice President Kashim Shettima announced stricter safety enforcement and a thorough investigation during a condolence visit to Yenagoa.

President Bola Tinubu has donated 250 million naira to families of victims of the boat accident in Bayelsa State and ordered stricter enforcement of safety standards on inland waterways.

The death toll from the accident has risen to 29, with more than 50 survivors accounted for. Vice President Kashim Shettima conveyed the President's donation and position on Sunday during a condolence visit to Government House in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. The announcement was contained in a statement signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, titled Bayelsa Boat Mishap: President Tinubu Orders Stiffer Waterway Safety Measures.

Also read President Tinubu Cancels Ibadan Rally After Bayelsa Boat Tragedy

Death Toll Rises in Bayelsa Boat Capsizing

The accident occurred on Friday at the Oweikorogha/Otuan River Junction in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. A boat carrying scores of mourners travelling to a funeral capsized. Governor Douye Diri said the death toll had risen to 29, while more than 51 survivors had been accounted for. Diri explained that the final casualty figure had yet to be established because efforts were still ongoing to recover the capsized vessel.

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He said some passengers might still be trapped inside the boat. The governor described the incident as avoidable, alleging that the boat was not fit for river travel and had operated from an unauthorised loading point. Shettima said Tinubu had demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the mishap, including preliminary reports of a possible mechanical fault. He said, We have received preliminary reports concerning the circumstances of this accident, including indications of a possible mechanical failure.

Tinubu Orders Stiffer Waterway Safety Measures

We must establish what happened, identify any failures in safety procedures and take the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence. The Vice President described the disaster as an equity issue, arguing that Nigerians who travel by water were entitled to the same standard of protection as those who travel by road or air. He said, We cannot accept a situation in which citizens must gamble with their lives simply to move between communities.

Geography may determine how people travel, but it must never determine how much protection their lives deserve. A Nigerian travelling by boat is entitled to the same concern for safety as one travelling by road or air. Shettima described the tragedy as carrying a particular cruelty, noting that the victims had set out to mourn the dead before death claimed them along the way. He said, Each person lost in those waters had a name, a history, relationships and responsibilities.

Somewhere, a family is struggling to understand how someone who left home for a funeral will never walk through that door again. He assured the bereaved families that they would receive lasting support from the Federal Government. He said, To the families who have lost their loved ones, I will not pretend that time alone will make this pain disappear.

Vice President Visits Hospital Survivors

Our responsibility is to stand with you beyond this visit, beyond these condolences and beyond the days when this tragedy dominates the news. Before proceeding to Government House, the Vice President visited survivors receiving treatment at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital, where he consoled patients and assured them of adequate medical care. Diri announced that the state government had taken responsibility for the medical bills of all survivors and assured bereaved families they would not be abandoned.

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Shettima commended the governor for visiting the accident scene and coordinating the state's response. He acknowledged the efforts of the National Emergency Management Agency, the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, local divers and community volunteers. The Vice President also said the President had directed relevant federal agencies to work with the Bayelsa State Government in providing support to the victims and their families.

Federal Agencies Directed to Aid Victims

According to him, the National Emergency Management Agency has been instructed to provide assistance to those affected by the accident. Shettima further disclosed that the President had directed the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to ensure that appropriate safety measures were put in place to protect people travelling through riverine communities. He added that the Niger Delta Development Commission had also been directed to procure boats to support transportation in riverine areas.

On arrival in Yenagoa, Shettima was received by the governor, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku; Bayelsa State APC Chairman, Dr Dennis Otiotio; and the Managing Director, Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Ebitimi Amgbare, among others. Diri expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the concern shown by the Presidency since the incident occurred, particularly the Vice President's visit to the state.

He used the occasion to appeal for Federal Government support for the construction of more roads across Bayelsa, arguing that improved road access would reduce the dependence of some communities on water transportation. Shettima said the Governor had established a commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, stressing that its findings must be implemented. The Vice President also commended the state government's response and called for stronger measures to protect people who depend on waterways for transportation.

The boat accident has renewed concerns about water transport safety in Bayelsa, where many riverine communities rely on boats to access neighbouring communities and other parts of the state. The Federal Government's announced interventions include financial support for bereaved families, assistance to survivors, and proposed measures to improve transportation safety in riverine areas.