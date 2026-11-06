Tinubu Reflects on Past as Mobil Auditor at Akwa Ibom Airport Commissioning

President Bola Tinubu returns to Akwa Ibom to commission Victor Attah International Airport, recalling his earlier career as a Mobil auditor and praising Governor Umo Eno for the project.

President Bola Tinubu has formally recounted his professional history in Akwa Ibom State, revealing that he never envisioned his journey would lead to the presidency of Nigeria. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the Victor Attah International Airport, he described the event as a profound homecoming that connected his current political status with his earlier days as a corporate auditor.

Retracing Steps as a Mobil Auditor

Tinubu explained that his relationship with the state dates back significantly before he entered national politics or assumed the highest office in the land. He recalled working as an auditor for the multinational energy corporation Mobil during a period when he was deeply involved in community development activities. Specifically, he noted that his team built infrastructure in Ibeno and developed facilities in Eket, tasks that shaped his early understanding of the region's needs.

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The President expressed genuine surprise at how his life trajectory evolved from a professional career in auditing to leading the nation. He stated directly that he never dreamed he would eventually become president, yet he found himself in a position to inaugurate an airport named after a political colleague who served the state effectively.

Praising Governor Umo Eno's Leadership

During the ceremony, President Tinubu directed specific praise toward Governor Umo Eno for successfully completing the Victor Attah International Airport project. He characterized the completion of the facility as a testament to how a government vision can transition from mission to reality through sustained commitment and decisive administrative action.

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Tinubu commended the Governor, describing him as a great man of conscience, commitment, and vision. He urged the people of Akwa Ibom to recognize the importance of continuity in governance and to appreciate infrastructure projects that contribute to the long-term development of the state. The President highlighted that Governor Eno's determination was instrumental in fulfilling the administration's vision for the state.

Strategic Importance of Aviation Infrastructure

The commissioning of the Victor Attah International Airport marks a pivotal moment for the Akwa Ibom Government, which has prioritized aviation infrastructure as a key component of its economic development strategy. The facility is designed to improve transportation networks, attract foreign and domestic investment, and strengthen the state's position as a commercial hub in the South-South geopolitical zone.

By naming the airport after former Governor Victor Attah, the state acknowledges the initial vision and contributions he made toward establishing an aviation facility capable of serving the growing transportation and economic demands of the region. President Tinubu's presence underscored the national significance of the project, linking his personal history with the state's modern development goals.

Connecting Past Professional Work to Present Policy

Tinubu's references to his time with Mobil highlighted his personal connection to the oil-producing communities that define much of Akwa Ibom's industrial landscape. His comments served to bridge the gap between his past professional engagement with community development and his current role in national leadership.

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By framing the event as a homecoming, the President emphasized the continuity of his engagement with the region's progress. The event not only celebrated the opening of a new transportation gateway but also reinforced the narrative of long-term development that began with his early professional assignments in communities like Ibeno and Eket.