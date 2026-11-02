FG Pays Super Falcons $100,000 Each, Coaches $50,000 After WAFCON Win

The Federal Government has completed the cash component of President Bola Tinubu's reward package to the Super Falcons, paying players and officials after their 2025 WAFCON triumph.

Nigeria's Super Falcons players have received the naira equivalent of $100,000 each, while their coaches and officials got $50,000 each, completing the cash component of President Bola Tinubu's reward package for winning the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

National Sports Commission Announces Reward Payments

The National Sports Commission announced the payment in a statement on Monday. It said the government had fulfilled the President's financial commitment to the team following their record-extending 10th WAFCON title. The players had earlier received title documents for their three-bedroom apartments in Abuja. They also received certificates of the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

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The Chairman of the NSC, Shehu Dikko, thanked Tinubu for fulfilling his promise and recognising the team's achievement. He said the payment means a great deal to the team and to Nigerian sports. Dikko said. The Super Falcons made Nigeria proud, and Mr President has honoured his commitment to them in full.

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This means a great deal to the team and to Nigerian sports. We sincerely thank Mr President for recognising their achievement and directing that they received everything promised to them in record time. The commission said the payment followed cooperation between the NSC and relevant ministries. The ministries involved included Finance, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, and Housing and Urban Development.

Dikko also said the fulfilment of the rewards marked a departure from previous experiences in which Nigerian athletes waited years to receive promised benefits. He added that some of our sports heroes endured years of waiting for promises to be fulfilled. President Tinubu has shown that things can be done differently. Dikko noted.

Super Falcons Secure Historic Tenth Continental Title

He said our athletes can take encouragement from this and prepare to represent Nigeria with confidence that their efforts are appreciated and commitments made to them will be honoured. The Super Falcons secured their 10th continental title in July 2025 after coming from two goals down to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final in Rabat. They had won the title in Morocco two days before a presidential reception.

Tinubu announced the rewards at a presidential reception for the team on July 28, 2025. He promised each player the naira equivalent of $100,000, while members of the technical crew were to receive $50,000 each. He also awarded them three-bedroom apartments and the OON national honour. The cash payment completes the package, although the players had to wait 16 months after the WAFCON triumph to receive the promised financial reward.

Tinubu Administration Rewards Other Nigerian Women's Teams

The payment comes as another major reward from the Tinubu administration to a victorious Nigerian women's national team. A similar $100,000 pledge was made to members of D'Tigress after their triumph at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket. The D'Tigress received the naira equivalent of $100,000 each in September 2026, while officials received $50,000 each, after winning their fifth consecutive Women's AfroBasket title in 2025. The team had also received three-bedroom apartment documents and OON certificates earlier in February 2026.

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In December 2025, the Federal Government also presented housing title documents, confirmation of land allocations in Abuja and national honours to members of the Super Eagles following their silver-medal finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire. The NSC said the administration's support for national teams also extended to athlete welfare, international exposure and the hosting of major sporting competitions.

It commended the President for fulfilling his commitment, describing the gesture as an encouragement to athletes and recognition of sporting excellence. The Commission said the gesture would encourage athletes and recognise sporting excellence. It also noted that the rewards were ready for collection following the presentation of the Super Eagles' rewards. Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade expressed appreciation to the President for honouring his commitment.

She described the payment as recognition of the team's achievement and contribution to Nigerian sports. The Super Falcons' victory in Morocco secured Nigeria's 10th continental title. It reinforced their position as Africa's most successful women's national team. The NSC is led by Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director-General Bukola Olopade.

The statement was signed by Kola Daniel, Special Assistant on Media to the Director-General of the Commission. The payment fulfils a pledge made after the historic WAFCON triumph. The players had waited 16 months to receive the promised financial reward. Dikko said the President has shown that things can be done differently.

He said athletes can prepare to represent Nigeria with confidence that their efforts are appreciated and commitments made to them will be honoured.