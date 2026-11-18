President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill 2026 providing for state police after all 36 State Houses of Assembly endorsed it, and the Senate has urged him to transmit the National Policing Bill for passage.

President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, which provides for the establishment of state police.

The bill was transmitted to him after all 36 State Houses of Assembly endorsed the amendment, exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 states, representing two-thirds of the federation. The President received the bill from his Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart.

Also read Tinubu receives Constitution Sixth Alteration Bill on state police after all 36 assemblies approve

President Receives State Police Bill

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed the development in a statement, saying President Tinubu would review the amendment in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation before assenting to it at a formal signing ceremony. The National Assembly had earlier completed its part of the constitutional amendment process, with the Senate passing the bill on June 24, 2026, and the House of Representatives approving it on July 23, 2026.

It was subsequently transmitted to the state legislatures for endorsement in accordance with Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which requires the approval of at least two-thirds of the 36 states. The Senate has urged President Tinubu to transmit the proposed National Policing Bill to the National Assembly for speedy passage. Lawmakers said the operational legislation would define the relationship between federal and state police formations and provide safeguards against political abuse and jurisdictional conflicts.

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At its plenary, the Senate approved a motion sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, directing the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, to transmit the constitutional amendment to Tinubu for assent in accordance with the Acts Authentication Act, 2004. The lawmakers also urged the President to forward the National Policing Bill to the National Assembly without delay to enable legislative consideration and expeditious passage.

Gbajabiamila, who chairs the Presidential Working Group on State Police, said the working group, supported by the Policy Advisory Committee, had concluded extensive stakeholder engagements and nationwide consultations on the proposed reform. He said the draft National Policing Bill had been forwarded to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation. The working group would review the validated document upon its return and submit it, alongside its report, to the President for consideration.

Senate Calls for Policing Legislation

Gbajabiamila described the broad support for the amendment as evidence of a shared national commitment to strengthening the country security architecture. The proposed arrangement will allow state governments to establish and manage their police institutions to complement the existing Nigeria Police Force, bringing law enforcement closer to communities and improving intelligence gathering and responses to security threats. The development marks a major step towards decentralising Nigeria policing architecture amid persistent security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and communal violence.

Leading the debate, Bamidele said the operational legislation was necessary to provide the framework for implementing the new policing arrangement. He urged the Senate to commend Tinubu for supporting the constitutional amendment and taking ownership of the initiative. Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, supported the proposal but cautioned against possible political interference in state police operations.

He acknowledged concerns that governors could use the proposed formations to intimidate political opponents, insisting that comprehensive operational guidelines and safeguards would be essential. Oshiomhole called for a separate law to regulate relations between federal and state police formations, clearly defining their respective powers, responsibilities and operational boundaries. He maintained that concerns about possible abuse should inform the legislative framework rather than frustrate the establishment of state police.

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Similarly, Senator Ekong Samson, representing Akwa Ibom South, called for an independent and courageous judiciary capable of checking abuses and ensuring that the new policing structure operated within the law. Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the development as a collective achievement, stressing that state police would complement rather than replace the Nigeria Police Force.

He described the constitutional amendment as one of the major achievements of the 10th National Assembly, expressing optimism that the new arrangement could address about 70 per cent of Nigeria insecurity challenges. Akpabio, however, identified the operational framework as the next major hurdle, warning that clear guidelines would be necessary to prevent jurisdictional disputes between state and federal police authorities. He assured senators that if the Executive failed to transmit the bill, the Senate would still act.

Concerns Over State Police Abuse

Gbajabiamila said the President appreciated the leadership of the National Assembly, state governors, State Houses of Assembly and Nigerians for their contributions to the process. He specifically acknowledged the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the National Assembly, the Clerk to the National Assembly and the 36 state governors. The proposed establishment of state police is part of ongoing efforts to address Nigeria security challenges through constitutional and legislative reforms.

The success of the arrangement will depend on clear operational guidelines, accountability mechanisms and safeguards to prevent state governments from using police formations against political opponents.