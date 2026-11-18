President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill to establish state police, after all 36 state assemblies approved it, exceeding the constitutional threshold of 24 states. He will review it with the Attorney-General before signing at a formal ceremony.

President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, which seeks to establish state police, and will review it in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation before signing it into law.

The President's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday. Gbajabiamila, who chairs the Presidential Working Group on State Police, said the bill was formally transmitted to Tinubu by his Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart.

Also read Senate Transmits State Police Constitution Bill to President Tinubu

State Assemblies Approve Constitutional Amendment

He said all 36 State Houses of Assembly had approved the bill, exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 states, representing two-thirds of the 36 states, under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended. The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, announced on Monday that all 36 state assemblies had approved the proposed constitutional amendment.

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Gbajabiamila said President Tinubu will review the Constitution Alteration Bill in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and will assent to the Bill at a formal signing ceremony. The development followed the Senate's resolution on Wednesday to transmit the bill to Tinubu for assent. The Senate's resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, during plenary on Wednesday.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had passed the bill on June 24 and July 23, 2026, respectively, before it was transmitted to the state assemblies for approval. The proposed amendment seeks to establish State Police Services as part of Nigeria's national policing structure, paving the way for a decentralised policing system alongside the existing federal police.

National Policing Bill Legislative Process

The upper chamber also asked the Executive to forward the National Policing Bill to the National Assembly for legislative scrutiny and expeditious passage to establish the operational framework for subnational policing. Gbajabiamila, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Working Group on State Police, said the working group, with the support of the Policy Advisory Committee, has undertaken extensive stakeholder engagement and nationwide consultations towards developing a draft National Policing Bill.

He noted that the draft bill had been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation. Upon receipt of the validated version, the Working Group will review it and present it, alongside its report, to Mr President for consideration, he added. The constitutional amendment is separate from the National Policing Bill, which is expected to provide the legislative and operational framework for the proposed state police system.

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President Tinubu expressed his appreciation to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the National Assembly, the Clerk to the National Assembly, the 36 State Governors, the State Houses of Assembly, and all Nigerians who have demonstrated a shared commitment to addressing the nation's security challenges. The Chief of Staff said the President appreciated the leadership of the National Assembly, state governors, state lawmakers and other stakeholders for their contributions to the process.