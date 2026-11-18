President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill providing for state police after all 36 State Houses of Assembly approved it, exceeding the constitutional threshold of 24 states. He will consult the Attorney-General before assenting at a formal signing ceremony.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, which provides for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria, after all 36 State Houses of Assembly approved it.

The development marks a major milestone in the administration's efforts to decentralise policing and strengthen the country's security architecture in response to persistent security challenges. Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday. He said the Bill was formally transmitted to the President by his Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart.

Also read Senate Transmits State Police Constitution Bill to President Tinubu

According to him, the unanimous endorsement by the 36 State Houses of Assembly exceeds the constitutional threshold of 24 states, representing two-thirds of the federation, required to pass constitutional amendments under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution. Gbajabiamila disclosed that President Tinubu would review the legislation in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation before granting assent at a formal signing ceremony.

Advertisement

He said: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, which provides for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria. The Bill was formally transmitted to him today by his Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart.

All 36 State Houses of Assembly have approved the Bill, exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 States, representing two-thirds of the 36 States, as stipulated in Section 9(2) of the Constitution. President Tinubu will review the Constitution Alteration Bill in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation. He will assent to the Bill at a formal signing ceremony, the Chief of Staff stated.

The Senate also resolved on Wednesday to direct the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, to transmit the bill to Mr Tinubu for assent. It urged the president to forward the proposed national policing bill to the National Assembly for legislative consideration and passage. On Monday, 16 November, Ogunlana announced that all 36 assemblies had approved the proposal, describing the endorsement as 100 per cent support from the state legislatures.

Presidential Working Group Prepares State Police Framework

The Senate passed the amendment on 24 June, while the House of Representatives approved it on 23 July. Gbajabiamila, who also chairs the Presidential Working Group on State Police, disclosed that preparations were already underway to provide the legislative and operational framework for the proposed policing arrangement. He explained that the Working Group, supported by its Policy Advisory Committee, had undertaken extensive stakeholder engagements and nationwide consultations towards producing a draft National Policing Bill.

According to him, the draft Bill has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice for validation of its legislative drafting. Upon receipt of the validated version, the Working Group will review it and present it, alongside its report, to Mr President for consideration. The proposed National Policing Bill is a separate legislative exercise expected to provide the legal and operational framework for implementing the proposed state policing arrangement.

It will complement the constitutional amendment and define the respective responsibilities of the federal and state authorities. The Presidential Working Group was inaugurated on July 8, 2026 and was mandated to develop recommendations for establishing and operating State Police, including appropriate institutional structures, standards and safeguards. Nigeria currently operates a centralised policing structure under the Nigeria Police Force, headed by the Inspector General of Police.

Advertisement

Debate Over State Controlled Policing

State governors, although designated as their states' chief security officers, do not exercise direct operational control over police commissioners and personnel. The proposal to establish state police has gained renewed attention amid persistent security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, mass kidnappings and communal violence across different parts of the country. Proponents of decentralised policing argue that state-controlled forces could improve local intelligence gathering, strengthen security presence in communities and enable faster responses to threats.

However, the proposal has also generated concerns about possible political interference and abuse of police powers by governors. Other concerns include inadequate funding and the potential use of state police against political opponents. The latest development follows sustained calls by state governors, security experts and other stakeholders for a decentralised policing system. They want law enforcement brought closer to communities to improve intelligence gathering and response to security threats.

The constitutional amendment is intended to provide the legal foundation for establishing state police services. However, their establishment and operation will also require the relevant implementing legislation and state-level legal arrangements. Gbajabiamila said President Tinubu appreciated the cooperation of the National Assembly, state governments and other stakeholders in advancing the constitutional amendment.

Next Steps for Policing Reform

President Tinubu expresses his appreciation to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the National Assembly, the Clerk to the National Assembly, the 36 State Governors, the State Houses of Assembly, and all Nigerians who have demonstrated a shared commitment to addressing the nation's security challenges, the statement added. The anticipated presidential assent would mark a significant step in Nigeria's policing reforms.

The separate National Policing Bill would provide an opportunity to define the powers, responsibilities and operational arrangements of the proposed State Police institutions.