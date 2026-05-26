Tinubu Receives High‑Profile Visitors Following Historic APC Primary

President Tinubu was greeted by former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and three state governors in Lagos as the former President's candidacy for the 2027 election was formally secured after a nationwide direct primary that concluded with an overwhelming win for Tinubu.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received a series of high‑level visitors at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on Tuesday, following a highly publicised series of events that culminated in the formal declaration of the former President's candidacy for the 2027 general election.

The most prominent guest was Anyim Pius Anyim, the former Senate President and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary Elections Committee. Within two days of closing the nationwide direct primary that saw Tinubu emerge unopposed against a solitary challenger, the former lawmaker paid a courtesy visit to the President, offering him a brief yet symbolic endorsement of the new candidate line‑up.

Anyim announced the results of the exercise at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja on Sunday, confirming a turnout of more than 11 million accredited voters out of a registered electorate of over 12.6 million. In the final count, Tinubu received 10,999,162 votes, while the sole opponent, businessman Stanley Osifo of Edo State, managed only 16,503 votes.

The primary, held across every one of Nigeria's 774 local government areas and 8,809 wards on 23 May 2026, marked the first time the APC conducted a truly ward‑level direct presidential primary, setting a new standard for intra‑party democracy. The day's programme also witnessed a series of grandfathers' visits. Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu all met with President Tinubu in separate, private discussions at the same residence.

Each meeting was framed as a courtesy call. The Governors expressed confidence in the new Presidential candidate, lauded the success of the APC's direct primary system, and discussed key policy areas such as security, infrastructure development and economic revitalisation. The trio's presence underscored the united front the APC aims to present ahead of the 2027 election, after a week‑long primary calendar that also featured House of Representatives, Senate, State Assembly and governorship primaries.

The leadership's gathering was captured by several press photos and subsequently circulated by the State House, which released images of the dignitaries in formal attire and their nodding greetings. Beyond the optics, the proceedings confirm that the APC is positioning itself to compete vigorously in the forthcoming electoral cycle. The declaration ceremony, held on 23 May, was presided over by Returning Officer Mr Anyim, who highlighted the importance of meeting the party's guidelines and ensuring a fair, transparent contest.

Ten‑slate votes were cast for Tinubu, and only few were cast for the challenger, demonstrating an overwhelming mandate. The process, conducted with unprecedented rigor, has been lauded by political analysts and Citizens' groups alike for moving away from the opaque, slush‑fund‑driven primaries of the past. The growth of the campaign infrastructure, the introduction of ward‑level balloting and the inclusion of women's and youth sections have all added legitimacy to the APC's platform.

The series of courtesy visits in Lagos serve as a concluding nod to the process, conveying unity and a shared vision as the party gears up for the next phase of political campaigning





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