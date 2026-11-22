President Bola Tinubu pledges continued support for Nigeria Police Force reforms during the 8th Regular Cadets Course graduation at the Police Academy in Kano State.

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to transforming the Nigeria Police Force by ensuring adequate equipment, professional training, and technological modernization. This assurance was delivered on Saturday at the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State, during the passing out ceremony for the 8th Regular Cadets Course. The President emphasized that the success of these systemic reforms hinges entirely on the personal dedication and integrity of the newly commissioned officers entering service.

President Bolts On Reforms And Welfare

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, President Tinubu stated that the Federal Government will continue to pursue structural reforms to strengthen police capacity. He outlined a strategic focus on improving personnel welfare to create an enabling environment that fosters effective and efficient policing services across the nation. The administration remains dedicated to building a force that is not only adequately equipped but also sufficiently motivated to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities without compromise.

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Tinubu highlighted that the nation expects high standards of excellence from the new officers, urging them to never lose sight of the honor and responsibility inherent in wearing the Nigeria Police Force uniform. He commanded that their service be defined by unwavering integrity, their leadership by compassion, and their patriotism by the highest possible standards. The President made it clear that the true measure of an officer's service is not the rank attained, but the lives protected and the confidence inspired in the communities served.

Challenges Of Modern Policing And Innovation

Addressing the evolving security landscape, the President noted that Nigeria faces complex challenges that demand a modern, intelligent, and responsive police force. He highlighted that the police structure is currently being overhauled, including the establishment of state police, a move that requires all officers to embrace innovation and leverage technology. Tinubu charged the graduating cadets to strengthen intelligence-led policing and build meaningful partnerships with local communities and other security agencies regardless of their posting.

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The commandant of the Academy, AIG Auwal Muhammad, described the event as a celebration of discipline and the readiness to sacrifice for the nation. He commended the Federal Government for its consistent support, which has encouraged the academy to pursue higher academic standards and prepare cadets for the security challenges confronting the country. This support has been instrumental in molding the young men and women who are now stepping into enormous responsibilities.

State Police Bill And Constitutional Changes

Significant legislative developments were also referenced during the proceedings, specifically regarding the Constitution Sixth Alteration Bill which establishes state police. Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced in a statement on Wednesday that President Tinubu would assent to the bill at a formal signing ceremony. This announcement followed the approval of the proposed amendment by all 36 state Houses of Assembly, exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 states under Section 92 of the 1999 Constitution.

A total of 845 Assistant Superintendents of Police were commissioned during this ceremony, having successfully completed five years of intense academic, professional, and physical training. The President commended the leadership, management, and academic staff of the Nigeria Police Academy for their dedication in preparing these officers. He also extended sincere appreciation to the parents, guardians, and families whose sacrifices and encouragement contributed immensely to this significant milestone for the graduating class.