Tinubu Reaffirms Nigeria’s Support for Gulf States Amidst Regional Tensions

President Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s solidarity with Gulf countries affected by the US-Israel war with Iran, emphasizing Nigeria’s commitment to global peace and stability. He received credentials from ambassadors and high commissioners, including those from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and highlighted Nigeria’s economic reforms and regional priorities.

President Bola Tinubu has firmly expressed Nigeria ’s unwavering solidarity with the Gulf nations impacted by the escalating tensions stemming from the conflict involving the US, Israel , and Iran .

This reaffirmation of support underscores Nigeria’s deep commitment to fostering global peace and stability, a cornerstone of its foreign policy. The President’s message was delivered during a formal ceremony at the State House in Abuja, where he received credentials from a diverse group of diplomatic representatives – seven ambassadors and two high commissioners. Among those presenting their letters of credence were envoys from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, signifying the importance Nigeria places on its relationships within the Gulf region.

Representatives from Lebanon, Sudan, Namibia, Rwanda, Somalia, Argentina, and the Democratic Republic of Congo were also present, highlighting the breadth of Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements. Specifically, President Tinubu extended Nigeria’s support to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan, acknowledging their demonstrated resilience and commendable restraint in the face of the ongoing crisis. He emphasized the universal need for tranquility, peace, and mutual understanding, stating, “The world needs tranquility, peace and love.

We share that solidarity with all of you in that region. ” This statement reflects Nigeria’s proactive stance in advocating for de-escalation and peaceful resolutions to international conflicts. Beyond the immediate crisis, the credential presentation was framed by the President as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s diplomatic history, offering an opportunity to strengthen existing bilateral ties and forge new partnerships for mutual benefit.

He urged the newly appointed envoys to actively work towards deepening these relationships, emphasizing the potential for shared prosperity and progress. President Tinubu articulated Nigeria’s vision for a future built on strong international cooperation and mutual respect. He further detailed his administration’s ambitious economic reforms, positioning Nigeria as an increasingly attractive destination for investment, innovation, and sustainable growth on the global stage.

He extended a warm invitation to the diplomats to explore the vast opportunities available within Nigeria, highlighting its strategic importance as a partner for collaboration across a wide spectrum of sectors, including crucial areas like infrastructure development, economic diversification, and engagement with the Nigerian diaspora. Looking beyond bilateral relations, President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s steadfast commitment to the objectives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He specifically highlighted the organization’s crucial role in safeguarding constitutional order within the region, promoting deeper economic integration among member states, and actively working to stabilize the volatile Sahel region. Recognizing the interconnectedness of global challenges, the President acknowledged the urgent need for collective action to address issues such as climate change, the transition to sustainable energy sources, the persistent threat of terrorism, and the inherent inequities within the global financial system.

He affirmed Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with other nations, both bilaterally and within multilateral forums, to advocate for a more just, secure, and equitable world order. This commitment underscores Nigeria’s ambition to play a leading role in shaping a more stable and prosperous future for all.

Speaking on behalf of the assembled diplomatic corps, Yousef Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Al-Hail, the newly appointed ambassador of Qatar, expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for the warm reception and pledged to dedicate his efforts to strengthening the bonds between Qatar and Nigeria. The event concluded with a renewed sense of optimism and a shared commitment to fostering stronger diplomatic ties and collaborative partnerships.

In a separate incident, reports also surfaced of a confrontation in Sokoto state where a suspected bandit was killed as local residents successfully repelled an attack on their community, demonstrating the ongoing challenges related to security within the country





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