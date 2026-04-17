Tinubu Rallies Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Decries Opposition's Disregard for Law

President Bola Tinubu convened with the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, his campaign vehicle for the 2027 election, at the Presidential Villa. He urged them to champion his agenda, stressing the importance of judicial adherence and national unity. The meeting, attended by key party figures and numerous state governors, focused on the progress of grassroots mobilization and data collection efforts, while also criticizing the opposition's alleged attempts to sow anarchy through misinformation.

President Bola Tinubu met with leaders and coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors , the campaign body for his potential 2027 re-election bid. The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, saw the President deliver a forceful address, urging the ambassadors to pursue their mandate with vigor. He specifically condemned the opposition's alleged disregard for Nigeria's legal framework, emphasizing the importance of upholding judicial decisions, regardless of their favor.

Tinubu stressed that the Renewed Hope initiative is about fostering national unity and progress, urging the ambassadors to instill hope in the populace and work towards a shared vision for Nigeria's prosperity. Attendees at the significant gathering included Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, Deputy Director-General and Governor of Kaduna State Uba Sani, and National Secretary and Governor of Gombe State Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya. A notable presence of several state governors underscored the widespread support for the Renewed Hope movement. Governors who were present included Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and Monday Okpebholo (Edo). The Renewed Hope Ambassadors reported on their extensive national assignment, highlighting the inauguration of structures at local government and electoral ward levels. They detailed ongoing data collection and outreach efforts across various segments of society, including markets, schools, professional bodies, women's groups, faith-based organizations, and grassroots political networks. The ambassadors conveyed their readiness to disseminate the message of renewed hope to every corner of the nation, acknowledging the need for continued storytelling to counter opposition narratives. They lauded President Tinubu's unprecedented support for sub-national entities, with Governor Biodun Oyebanji remarking on the distinct advantage of serving under the current administration compared to previous tenures. The narrative of reformers facing initial challenges in a complex society was also acknowledged. In a strong commendation of President Tinubu's reformist agenda, one speaker highlighted that Nigeria is better off for the difficult but necessary measures taken, which past leaders shied away from. The speaker urged the President not to be swayed by critics, asserting that even detractors recognize the positive impact of his policies, citing the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of foreign exchange rates as irrefutable examples of progress. The ambassadors acknowledged the strategic importance of their mission and their proactive stance against the opposition's strategy of misinformation and fake news





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