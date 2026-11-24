President Tinubu urges the National Assembly to approve the Laws of the Federation 2025, consolidating 664 laws to improve legal certainty and support democratic governance in Nigeria.

President Tinubu has formally requested the National Assembly to approve a consolidated and revised edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria for the year 2025. This executive communication aims to replace outdated statutes with a modernized legal framework that reflects contemporary societal changes.

Consolidating Legal Framework for Modernization

The initiative follows a comprehensive government audit that identified 268 of the country's existing laws as either obsolete or repealed. To address this, a specialized committee supervised by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, conducted a thorough review of 932 laws. The committee ultimately recommended that 664 of these statutes be included in the new 2025 edition.

Also read Tinubu Asks House to Approve LFN 2025, Removing 268 Obsolete Laws and Retaining 664

President Tinubu explained that the committee was mandated to ensure the legal corpus reflects legislative, constitutional, institutional, and technological changes that have occurred over the past two decades. He emphasized that updating these laws is essential for making them more accessible and providing a comprehensive reference for Nigeria's legal system, thereby strengthening the nation's democracy.

Stakeholder Reactions and Legislative Process

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the executive communication during a plenary session on Tuesday. He referred the matter to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, in collaboration with the Committee on Rules and Business, for detailed examination and further legislative action. Akpabio urged lawmakers to conduct a line-by-line consideration to ensure no clauses were tampered with during transmission.

Advertisement

Yahaya Abdullahi, the Senator representing APC Kebbi North, cautioned against rushing the exercise. He highlighted that the update touches different facets of justice delivery in Nigeria and carries significant consequences for the justice system. He insisted that the matter be forwarded to the Judiciary Committee for careful scrutiny before any formal approval is lent.

Impact on Justice and Future Implementation

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, suggested that the National Assembly could engage consultants to prepare a summarized version of the compendium. This measure is intended to make it easier for lawmakers to review the extensive legal documents efficiently. Such a summary would facilitate a more informed legislative decision-making process.

President Tinubu noted that the Laws of the Federation 2025 will serve as a reliable legal reference for the judiciary, legal practitioners, government institutions, domestic and foreign investors, and the general public. The enactment is expected to enhance legal certainty, institutional efficiency, and public confidence in the justice system across the country.

The last official consolidation of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria was undertaken in 2004, covering federal statutes in force as of 31 December 2002. This 16-volume compilation, known as the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (LFN 2004), was approved by the National Assembly through the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act, 2007, which came into effect on 25 May 2007. No official consolidation has occurred since then.