Tinubu Prioritizes Security, Intensifies Consultations to Address Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu's administration is prioritizing security and engaging in extensive consultations with security agencies, regional partners, and international allies to address Nigeria's ongoing insecurity challenges. The government is working towards finding a lasting solution and is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerians. The president is also attentive to public concerns and is engaging with various stakeholders.

President Bola Tinubu 's administration is prioritizing security and engaging in extensive consultations to address Nigeria 's ongoing insecurity challenges. This was revealed by a government official after a meeting with the president in Lagos. The official highlighted that the Commander-in-Chief is focused on finding a lasting solution to security issues. The president recently returned from Jos, Plateau State, where security developments were a major focus of his discussions.

This follows reports of renewed violence in parts of Plateau State, including the killing of residents in Anguwan Rukuba, Jos North, which led to the imposition and subsequent relaxation of curfews. Fatal attacks have also been reported in other states, such as Katsina and Borno, underscoring the widespread nature of the security concerns. The government is working on finding a lasting solution to these challenges, in collaboration with both domestic and international partners. The official stated that President Tinubu is actively discussing security strategies with security agencies and engaging in collaborations with regional and international partners to ensure lasting peace in the country. The official emphasized the transnational nature of insecurity, especially across the Sahel region. The administration recognizes that Nigeria cannot tackle the challenge alone and is therefore strengthening cross-border security cooperation. The recent visit of Chad’s President to Abuja was cited as a significant step in this direction. The president is also working closely with international partners, including the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom, to bolster Nigeria’s security architecture. Security was also a prominent topic during Mr Tinubu’s recent state visit to the UK. The government is committed to addressing security concerns and ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerians. \In addition to security matters, the administration is also attentive to public concerns and urging citizens to remain patriotic and united. The official mentioned that the president is closely monitoring events and actively listening to the concerns of the citizens. President Tinubu has called on citizens to reflect and support efforts aimed at stabilizing the country. Furthermore, the president is reviewing concerns raised by media executives in a recent meeting in Abuja, with a view to strengthening the media industry's capacity to operate effectively. This shows the government's commitment to freedom of the press and its recognition of the vital role media plays in a democratic society. The government is also engaged with the private sector. The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, also visited the president in Lagos during the Easter break. This was described as a routine goodwill engagement to convey Sallah and birthday wishes, as well as reaffirm support for the administration. The presidency emphasized that, despite the holiday period, governance continues, with Mr Tinubu continuing to engage critical stakeholders and review strategies aimed at delivering on his promises, particularly in restoring security across the country. The government remains focused on addressing the key issues affecting the nation and working towards a more stable and prosperous future for all Nigerians. The administration is focused on finding solutions and is working tirelessly to address the challenges facing the nation.\The government's efforts to address the complex security situation demonstrate a commitment to national stability and progress. The emphasis on collaboration, both domestically and internationally, reflects an understanding of the interconnected nature of security threats. The ongoing dialogue with security agencies, regional partners, and international allies underscores a comprehensive approach to finding a lasting solution. The attention given to the concerns of the media and the private sector further illustrates the government's commitment to inclusive governance and economic development. The government is committed to finding a solution to the ongoing insecurity challenges facing the nation. The government's actions demonstrate a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the well-being of all citizens. The government is working to improve security in the country and is actively engaging with various stakeholders. The government's focus on security, alongside efforts to engage with various sectors, offers a glimpse into its broader strategy for national progress and stability. These efforts are crucial for building a more secure, stable, and prosperous future for Nigeria





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Security Nigeria Tinubu Insecurity Government

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tinubu's Aide Declares Peter Obi Will Never Be PresidentDaniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, has stated that Peter Obi will never become president of Nigeria, citing lack of essential presidential characteristics and criticizing Obi's political strategy.

Read more »

Plateau Killings: Tinubu heads to JosFrom Plateau, the president will travel to Lagos to observe Good Friday.

Read more »

Tinubu arrives Lagos for Easter after Plateau visitHe was received by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside senior government officials and other dignitaries.

Read more »

“This will not repeat itself,” Tinubu vows in JosPresident Tinubu says security agencies had been directed to go after the perpetrators, noting that top security officials were already on the ground.

Read more »

Plateau State Mourns: Fresh Attack in Nyamgo Gyel Claims Three LivesAn attack in Nyamgo Gyel, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, has resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to another. This incident occurs amidst ongoing security challenges in the region, raising concerns about the effectiveness of current security measures despite President Tinubu's assurances. Community leaders are calling for increased security presence and a thorough investigation into the attacks.

Read more »

Tinubu Prioritizes Nigeria's Security, Working Towards Lasting Peace, Says Minister IdrisMohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, states that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is deeply concerned with Nigeria's security and is actively working with security chiefs, regional and international partners to find lasting solutions to the country's security challenges. The President is also focused on economic reforms and seeks to promote unity and patriotism within the nation.

Read more »