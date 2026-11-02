Tinubu Prays Inside Kaaba in Makkah, Vows to Serve Nigeria and Advance Project Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu led a Nigerian delegation in prayers inside the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, calling it a rare spiritual privilege and reaffirming his commitment to Nigeria's development and economic reforms.

President Bola Tinubu has described his rare opportunity to enter the Holy Kaaba in Makkah during his Umrah pilgrimage as a profound spiritual experience that has strengthened his commitment to Nigeria's development.

Saudi authorities granted the President special permission to enter the sacred structure, a privilege not ordinarily extended to every Muslim performing Umrah. Tinubu offered prayers inside the Kaaba alongside members of his Nigerian delegation during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Reflecting on the spiritual experience on Monday, the President expressed gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as a rare privilege and a moment of deep personal significance.

Also read In Makkah, Tinubu prays that Nigeria's diversity would lead to prosperity

Tinubu Reaffirms Project Nigeria And Economic Reforms

He also used the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to what he called Project Nigeria, expressing confidence that his administration's economic reforms had laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth. He said, The foundation is solid, and the economy has come out of the dark tunnel. This is inspiring. The President stressed that the gains from ongoing reforms must translate into better opportunities for young Nigerians, adding that the decisions made by present-day leaders would shape the country's future.

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He said, We need to build a future for our youth. If we don't invest in their future, how do we want to be remembered as leaders 50 years from now? That's the main thing. So this is a rare privilege to lead the country.

Tinubu further said his spiritual experience reinforced his determination to serve Nigerians and pursue his vision of a prosperous nation. This unprecedented access was granted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah. The President expressed deep gratitude for the honor, noting that it symbolized the enduring friendship and mutual respect between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Nigerian Flag Adorns Kaaba Fencing During Visit

He described the experience as deeply cherished, highlighting the emotional weight of seeing the fencing of the Kaaba adorned in the green and white colors of the Nigerian flag. This visual reminder, he stated, reinforced the Nigerian identity and the sense of pride in representing his country on such holy ground. President Tinubu extended his thanks to both King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their hospitality and recognition.

He emphasized the significance of being allowed to enter the Holy Kaaba, calling it a moment of historical importance that reflects the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations. The President acknowledged the efforts of all administrators of the holy land for their gracious treatment of the delegation. He stated that the honor was a testament to the faith and trust placed in him by the Saudi leadership.

Tinubu Quotes Quran Verse On Political Power

This gesture, he noted, serves as a source of encouragement as he continues to face various challenges and hostilities both domestically and internationally. He affirmed his belief that these difficulties can be overcome through unwavering faith in God Almighty. Reflecting on the responsibilities of leadership, President Tinubu quoted from the Holy Qur'an, specifically Surah Aal-Imran, Verse 26.

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This verse emphasizes that Almighty Allah is the owner of all sovereignty and has the authority to grant or remove power from any individual. The President used this scripture to underscore the principle that political power is a trust that must be exercised with humility and a focus on serving the people. He stated that no position of authority is permanent and that ultimate sovereignty belongs solely to God.

By invoking this religious text, he highlighted his commitment to using his office in accordance with divine dictates and moral responsibility. This reflection served to ground his political ambitions in a framework of spiritual accountability and ethical governance. The President reiterated his strengthened resolve to advance Project Nigeria, a vision aimed at fostering national development, prosperity, and shared progress for all Nigerians. He assured the public that his dedication to this national project has intensified following his spiritual reflections.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of putting faith in God first, followed by conscientious action to guide Nigeria toward greatness. He expressed confidence that his prayers for wisdom and resilience have been answered, enabling him to continue serving the nation with renewed vigor. The President also recalled his previous Umrah before the 2023 election, during which he sought divine blessings and promised to return to thank God upon assuming office.

He viewed his emergence as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces as an extraordinary blessing bestowed by Almighty God, one that requires dedicated service to the millions of citizens he represents.