Tinubu Praises Wike for Abuja Transformation and Judges' Housing Project

President Bola Tinubu commended Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike for his effective work in transforming Abuja into a world-class city, highlighting infrastructure improvements and the timely completion of the Federal High Court Judges' Quarters. The President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, also lauded judiciary-executive collaboration and reiterated his administration's commitment to enhancing judicial infrastructure and promoting fairness under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

President Bola Tinubu expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike , stating that he is effectively executing the mandate to transform Abuja into a world-class city.

The President made these remarks on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Federal High Court Judges' Quarters in the Katampe area of Abuja, an event held as part of the activities marking his third year in office. Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu praised Minister Wike for his efforts in improving infrastructure across the capital city, including road networks and key public facilities.

Tinubu emphasized that when he assigned Wike the task of transforming Abuja, he was confident in Wike's capacity to deliver. He directly told Wike, you have not disappointed me. From fixing critical road networks to ensuring the timely completion of projects like this Judges' Quarters, you have proven that performance is the only currency that matters in public service.

The President also extended his commendation to the judiciary for its collaboration with the executive, describing the relationship as an exemplary model of intergovernmental harmony in the interest of national development. He assured that his administration would continue to provide infrastructure that enhances the efficiency of judicial officers. Tinubu urged judicial officers to ensure fairness and speed in the dispensation of justice, explaining that the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda is anchored on equity, justice, and institutional strengthening.

He highlighted that the newly inaugurated facility reflects the government's commitment to improving working conditions for judges, stressing that judicial independence must be supported by a conducive environment. According to the President, the provision of the housing units is aimed at enhancing the dignity, security, and comfort of judicial officers while strengthening the justice system. He added that the project represents a deliberate effort to reinforce public trust in institutions and ensure that governance delivers tangible benefits to Nigerians.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to continuing reforms across all sectors to strengthen the economy and deepen democratic governance





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Bola Tinubu Nyesom Wike Abuja Transformation Federal High Court Judges' Quarters Infrastructure Judiciary Renewed Hope Agenda Intergovernmental Harmony Judicial Independence National Development

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