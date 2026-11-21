President Bola Tinubu has announced a N400 billion Student Hostels Programme to deliver 50,000 bed spaces by 2027 and praised UNIZIK for adopting CNG-powered campus transportation.

President Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration will deliver 50,000 new bed spaces across federal tertiary institutions by the end of 2027 under a N400 billion Student Hostels Programme implemented through TETFund and Public-Private Partnerships.

He said no demographic in Nigeria has benefited more from his administration than Nigerian students, citing deliberate investments in tertiary infrastructure, student loans and the expansion of medical education. The President spoke on Saturday in Ibadan at the commissioning of Block E of the Students Hostel Project at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan.

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The 192-bed facility was donated by the Chagoury family and named the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR Block E. The event was tagged Building Beyond Bricks: A Gift to the Future of Healthcare in Nigeria. Represented by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, Tinubu said the hostel commissioning stood as tangible proof of his government commitment to resolving chronic challenges in medical training.

He noted the facility directly addresses accommodation deficits that previously threatened the College accreditation, forced clinical students to trek home late at night and prevented the institution from admitting its full quota of medical students. Tinubu recalled that in 2020 the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria mandated that every clinical student must reside within the University College Hospital premises.

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He warned that the College, which then had only 490 beds representing 44.5 per cent of its requirement, risked losing accreditation. The shortfall had prevented the institution from utilising its full admission quota at a time when Nigeria urgently requires more doctors. The President thanked the Chairman of the Chagoury Group, Ambassador Gilbert Ramez Chagoury, and his brother, Mr Ronald Chagoury, for donating Block E, saying their generosity has provided a home for 192 medical and dental students.

He urged university management, alumni and stakeholders to ensure transparent administration and proper maintenance of the donated facility to guarantee its sustainability. Addressing the students directly, Tinubu charged them to justify the philanthropic investment through diligence, compassion and service, reminding them that the patients they will eventually treat remain the ultimate beneficiaries of the intervention.

Broader Tertiary Education Reforms Underway

He also said broader reforms under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, TETFund medical simulation upgrades and agreements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, are restoring stable academic calendars and expanding access to higher education. The President added that over 36 universities have already received dedicated power plants of between 2.5 and 12 megawatts under the Renewed Hope Energising Education Programme, while 20 Compressed Natural Gas conversion centres have been completed on campuses, with 40 more slated for delivery by the end of 2028.

He said reliable power supports laboratories, libraries, hostels and the clinical facilities on which medical education depends. Speaking with journalists after the commissioning, Dr Alausa highlighted milestones recorded under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including a stable academic calendar secured through agreements with ASUU, enhanced staff welfare, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund for students in public tertiary institutions and measures to curb the emigration of doctors and nurses known as Japa.

He revealed that annual medical student enrolment nationwide has risen from about 5,000 to 12,000, with a target of 20,000 by 2028, adding that admissions into dentistry, pharmacy, physiotherapy and allied health courses have nearly quadrupled. Alausa said President Tinubu is not about rhetoric or empty promises, adding that every single promise the president made to Nigerians during his campaign has been fulfilled. He urged students to repay the investment through diligence and compassion for patients.

The minister also charged the students to appreciate the scale of federal investment in their future, saying today they have a President that has their back. Separately, Tinubu praised the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, for demonstrating visionary leadership by aligning with the Federal Government sustainable energy transition initiatives in its campus transportation system.

UNIZIK Convocation Highlights Education Progress

He spoke while delivering the Visitor address at UNIZIK 20th and 21st combined convocation ceremonies on Saturday, where he was represented by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof Simon Ortuanya. The President said his administration remained committed to transforming Nigeria tertiary education sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that the Federal Government education reforms had improved the global rankings of Nigerian universities.

He said the achievement demonstrated rising academic standards, improved research quality and dedication of the university academic community, and commended UNIZIK for being among federal institutions that recorded clear upward movement in the global university rankings. Tinubu said education is viewed not merely as a social service but as a primary engine for sustainable economic growth, technological development and national development.

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He said targeted reforms championed by the Federal Ministry of Education are empowering universities to focus on research quality, institutional performance and global competitiveness. He noted that in the 2027 Times Higher Education World Universities Rankings, 29 Nigerian universities earned global recognition, the highest representation of any country in Sub-Saharan Africa. He said he was impressed by UNIZIK proactive alignment with the Federal Government Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative.

By keying into the CNG initiative and integrating CNG-powered tricycles for campus transportation with ongoing efforts to achieve full conversion across the campus, Tinubu said UNIZIK is demonstrating true visionary leadership. He said the initiative significantly reduces transportation costs for students and staff while advancing Nigeria green energy transition and environmental sustainability goals, and encouraged other tertiary institutions to emulate the model.

University Leadership Outlines Institutional Achievements

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof Ugochukwu Anyaehie, recalled the progress made by his administration in the past year, noting it had driven wide-ranging reforms aimed at raising academic standards, improving welfare and modernising institutional operations. He listed achievements in academic and professional accreditation, staff development, welfare and capacity building, research and global recognition, ICT expansion, innovative hubs and the digitalisation of administrative operations, as well as digital transformation and international linkages, campus infrastructure, security and health modernisation, sports development and extracurricular excellence.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Monsur Olugbenga Kukoyi, congratulated the graduands, noting the council vision since its inauguration had remained focused on service, institutional stability and positioning Nnamdi Azikiwe University as a premier citadel of learning, innovation and societal impact. He said the council has prioritised academic excellence and research, expanding infrastructural facilities, supporting high impact research and ensuring continuous accreditation of academic programmes while cultivating a peaceful campus climate anchored on mutual respect, meritocracy, constructive engagements, strategic partnership and deepening collaboration with industry leaders, networks and international institutions.

The Chancellor of the university, His Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwon Jos, paid tribute to the legacy of the Great Zik of Africa, after whom the university was named. He said Zik life demonstrated that true greatness was built through knowledge, integrity, resilience and unwavering service to the nation.

On academic excellence and institutional growth, the Chancellor noted that under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Education and guided by the national agenda for educational renewal, Nnamdi Azikiwe University continued to make strides in teaching, learning and impactful research. He said the university has consistently expanded its academic horizons, fostered groundbreaking research output and maintained a serene environment conducive to intellectual growth, applauding the Vice-Chancellor, management, senate, staff and students for keeping the banner of academic excellence flying high.

Three distinguished Nigerians were awarded honorary doctorate degrees during the convocation. They were former Defence Minister, Lt Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd), who received a Doctor of Corporate Governance degree; the founder of Love of Christ Generation Church, Rev Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, popularly known as Iya Adura, who received a Doctor of Divinity in Religious Studies; and Kano-born businessman, Alhaji Sanusi Muktar Bichi, who received a Doctor of Business Administration degree.