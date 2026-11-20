President Bola Tinubu praised lawmaker Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa for his 572-page book on economic diversification, which was presented at the State House after its launch alongside new policy and foundation initiatives.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, for his insightful perspectives on Nigeria's economic diversification and structural transformation.

Tinubu described Jibrin's scholarly contributions as valuable to national development. He praised the Kano lawmaker for the extensive research and intellectual depth demonstrated in his 572-page book. The book is titled Economic Diversification and Structural Transformation in Nigeria: The Past, The Present, The Future. It examines the country's historical efforts at economic diversification and the ongoing transformation initiatives of the present administration.

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Tinubu gave the commendation on Thursday when he received Jibrin at his residence in the State House, Abuja. Jibrin represents the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State. According to a statement issued on Friday by the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the lawmaker visited the President to formally present copies of the book. The book was officially launched on Tuesday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

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The launch also featured the unveiling of Jibrin's Global Centre for Policy Implementation and Sustainable Development and his foundation, as part of activities marking his 50th birthday. The President noted that Jibrin's extensive legislative experience, particularly in public finance and appropriation, had enriched the publication. He said this made it a significant contribution to the body of knowledge on Nigeria's economic development challenges and prospects. Tinubu described the publication as a timely intervention in the national conversation on economic diversification.

He noted that his administration continues to implement reforms aimed at restructuring the economy and expanding opportunities for sustainable growth. These noble initiatives are in consonance with our commitment towards the documentation of researched knowledge for the benefit of citizens and humanity who seek to understand the nation's continued effort at economic diversification, Tinubu said.

They are also in tandem with our commitment to the upliftment of the citizenry through the acquisition of necessary knowledge and skill sets for improved life and prosperity, he added. Tinubu also acknowledged the other initiatives unveiled by Jibrin during the book presentation. These include the Global Centre for Policy Implementation and Sustainable Development and his foundation. The President said the initiatives aligned with his administration's commitment to promoting research, knowledge acquisition, skills development and improved living standards for Nigerians.

The book launch, at which President Tinubu was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, brought attention to the country's longstanding pursuit of economic diversification. It also highlighted the policy measures required to achieve sustainable structural transformation.

Jibrin Legislative Background and Housing Role

Jibrin entered the House of Representatives in 2011. He has chaired several committees, including Finance and Appropriations, which oversee aspects of government revenue and expenditure. He currently chairs the House Committee on Housing and Habitat. He previously served as Executive Director of the Federal Housing Authority.

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Jibrin holds degrees in Political Science and International Affairs and Diplomacy. He also holds doctoral qualifications in International Relations and Economics. The President's commendation underscores the importance his administration places on research and knowledge as tools for national development. It also reflects the growing role of legislators in shaping economic policy discourse.

The 572-page book is expected to contribute to ongoing debates on how Nigeria can reduce its reliance on oil and build a more diversified economy. It covers past efforts, the current situation and future prospects for structural transformation. Jibrin's legislative experience in finance and appropriation was cited by the President as a key factor that enriched the book. This experience spans oversight of government revenue and expenditure.

Broader Reform Agenda and Executive Engagement

The formal presentation of the book at the State House followed its public launch earlier in the week. Both events drew attention to the intersection of legislative work, research and economic policy in Nigeria. The President's remarks also linked the book and the new initiatives to his administration's broader reform agenda. That agenda aims at restructuring the economy and expanding opportunities for sustainable growth.

Tinubu's statement was contained in a release by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. The statement was issued on Friday, a day after the President received Jibrin at the State House in Abuja. The visit and the book presentation highlight the ongoing engagement between the executive and legislative arms of government on economic matters. They also spotlight individual lawmakers' contributions to national discourse.

Jibrin's foundation and the Global Centre for Policy Implementation and Sustainable Development were unveiled as part of his 50th birthday celebrations. The President acknowledged these initiatives during the visit. The book launch event was attended by key figures, with President Tinubu represented by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. The event focused on Nigeria's pursuit of economic diversification and the policy measures needed for sustainable structural transformation.