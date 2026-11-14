Tinubu Pledges Plateau Community Rebuilding and IDP Return

President Tinubu promises to rebuild communities and return 45,212 IDPs in Plateau State, pledging security upgrades and infrastructure development ahead of the 2027 elections.

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to rebuild communities devastated by years of violence in Plateau State and facilitate the return of thousands of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes. The announcement was made on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress North-Central rally in Jos.

Tinubu's Commitment to Plateau Rebuilding

During the rally, the President acknowledged the devastating impact of recurring attacks on communities across the state since 2001. He assured residents that his administration would work closely with Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, and other political leaders to restore affected areas.

Also read Plateau Residents Urge Tinubu to Deliver Security and Development During Campaign Visit

Mr. Tinubu emphasized that his government would not only rebuild physical infrastructure but also ensure the safety of returning residents. He stated, I assure those displaced that we will rebuild your communities, and we will bring you back to your communities. This promise directly addresses the long-standing humanitarian crisis that has plagued the region for over two decades.

Security Measures and Surveillance Upgrades

To support the resettlement efforts, President Tinubu directed security agencies to take decisive action to sustain peace and stability in Plateau. He announced that his administration is strengthening security deployment and rapid-response mechanisms to prevent further violence.

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The President assured the crowd that the enhanced security presence would be visible and effective. You will feel them, you will see them, he told the gathering. You will feel secure in your villages and communities. He further revealed that surveillance cameras promised to the state had been procured to strengthen intelligence gathering and early-warning operations.

Scale of Displacement and Humanitarian Needs

The scale of the displacement crisis in Plateau State is significant, with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reporting 45,212 internally displaced persons as of 1 August 2026. These figures, compiled from sources including the International Organisation for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix, underscore the magnitude of the challenge.

In July, the UNHCR distributed essential relief items to conflict-affected households in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom local government areas. This aid followed recurrent violence that displaced families and destroyed homes and household belongings, highlighting the urgent need for the reconstruction promises made by the President.

Agricultural and Infrastructure Development Plans

Beyond security and housing, President Tinubu promised to collaborate with Governor Mutfwang to develop Plateau's agricultural and mining sectors. He specifically mentioned plans to develop Jos Airport into a cargo airport, which would enable farmers to export vegetables and potatoes directly to international markets.

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The President urged residents to overcome ethnic, religious, and linguistic differences, stressing that communities must be able to farm, live, and develop together. He commended Governor Mutfwang for his efforts to promote peace and stability, framing the rebuilding initiative as a pathway to lift people from penury to prosperity ahead of the 2027 general elections.