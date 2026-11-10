Tinubu Vows Cheaper Food Through Farm Investment and Rules Out Petrol Subsidy Return

Tinubu pledged cheaper food through farm investment and ruled out a petrol subsidy return at a Dutse rally, while Atiku Abubakar vowed to restore it.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday promised to bring food prices down through greater investment in agriculture if he is re-elected, and he ruled out any return of petrol subsidy. He spoke at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, while addressing supporters who had gathered for the event.

Tinubu told the gathering that Nigeria has enough arable land, human resources and agricultural potential to reach food sufficiency. He said his administration would expand investment in mechanised farming, irrigation and agricultural research, and he rejected calls for the restoration of fuel subsidy by describing politicians who make such promises as liars.

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Food Sufficiency Plan and Mechanised Farming Centres

Tinubu said his administration would establish six mechanised farming service centres, with one placed in each of the country's six geopolitical zones. He added that universities would take part in research and development, with a stronger focus on agriculture than at any point before.

The president also outlined plans for interest-free loans for smallholder farmers. He said these measures would increase agricultural production, strengthen food security and help bring food prices down to a minimum level for households across Nigeria.

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Tinubu Rejects Petrol Subsidy Restoration

Tinubu firmly rejected calls to bring back petrol subsidy, accusing those who claim it will return of misleading Nigerians. He warned voters not to be deceived again and insisted that the subsidy will not be reinstated because the country cannot spend the future of its children today.

The president questioned how the government would fund infrastructure projects, repair roads, maintain them and meet other public obligations if subsidy payments were restored. He pointed to labourers, granite suppliers and rock suppliers, saying these workers depend on government projects to earn a living.

Atiku Abubakar Maintains Subsidy Restoration Pledge

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar restated his position on Monday in a post on X, saying he would restore subsidy to make life easier and more affordable for Nigerians. The post was accompanied by a campaign video that explained his proposed approach to petrol subsidy.

In the video, a female narrator said petrol was selling for more than N1,300 per litre in Nigeria. The narrator contrasted this price with cheaper fuel said to be enjoyed by citizens of other crude oil-producing countries, including Libya, Iran, Venezuela, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Atiku's proposed arrangement would apply only to petrol produced by local refineries rather than imported products, and the video stated that his position has not changed and will not change.

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NELFUND Defense and Opposition Rivalry Ahead of 2027

Tinubu defended the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, known as NELFUND, describing the student loan scheme as an instrument for tackling poverty and pledged to sustain it. His comments came as the APC intensifies its campaign ahead of the 2027 general election.

Tinubu also pledged reliable electricity, a stronger industrial base and expanded job opportunities if he is re-elected, while criticising the existing privatisation model in the power sector. Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress finished second and third in the 2023 presidential election, and efforts by opposition parties to unite behind a single candidate have been hampered by disagreements over party leadership and the choice of a presidential flagbearer.