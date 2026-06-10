Tinubu Orders Urgent Diplomatic Move to Bring Back Nigerians in Ethiopian Prisons

President Bola Tinubu has directed a high-level delegation to Ethiopia to conclude an agreement for the transfer of hundreds of Nigerian prisoners serving jail terms in the country.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an urgent diplomatic move to bring back hundreds of Nigerians serving prison terms in Ethiopia following reports of worsening conditions and the deaths of some inmates in custody.

The decision is expected to see a high-level Nigerian delegation travel to Addis Ababa to conclude an agreement that will allow the prisoners to be transferred to Nigeria to complete their jail terms. The delegation is made up of senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

Presidency sources familiar with the development said the President directed the officials to fast-track the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ethiopian authorities to pave the way for the transfer of the inmates. The move follows growing concerns over the welfare of Nigerians held at Kaliti Prison in Addis Ababa, where many of the prisoners are reportedly serving sentences linked to drug-related offences.

Government insiders said the latest intervention was prompted by reports that some of the inmates were battling poor living conditions and inadequate medical care. According to officials, nearly 300 Nigerians are currently in Ethiopian prisons, with many of them detained for offences connected to narcotics trafficking. Some advocacy groups and relatives of the inmates have repeatedly raised concerns over overcrowding, poor feeding and limited access to healthcare.

The campaign for the prisoners' return gathered momentum after a number of Nigerian inmates reportedly died while in custody. Their deaths triggered appeals from families and civil society organisations, who urged the Federal Government to activate a transfer arrangement that would allow the convicts to serve the remainder of their sentences at home. The matter also found its way to the courts.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier directed relevant government agencies to facilitate the return of the inmates after concerns were raised about their welfare. Before now, Nigerian officials had held several meetings with Ethiopian authorities over the proposed agreement. The Federal Government maintained that it had completed its own obligations and was waiting for the necessary approvals from the Ethiopian side. Diplomatic efforts continued through 2025, with repeated assurances that discussions were ongoing to resolve the matter.

The latest directive from President Tinubu is being seen as the strongest intervention yet since the issue came to public attention. The planned transfer, if completed, will allow the affected Nigerians to finish their prison terms in correctional centres within the country under an arrangement recognised in international practice. Global justice systems have long encouraged such agreements to support rehabilitation and maintain family connections for convicted persons.

Many of the inmates are believed to have been arrested while passing through Addis Ababa's international airport, one of Africa's busiest transit hubs. While several were convicted on drug-related charges, advocacy groups have continued to insist that some of the suspects were unknowingly used as carriers





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President Bola Tinubu Ethiopian Prisons Nigerian Prisoners Diplomatic Efforts Prison Transfer Agreement

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