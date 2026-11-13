Tinubu Orders Security Agencies to Crush Political Thuggery Ahead of 2027 Elections

President Bola Tinubu mandates security agencies to use full force against political violence and thuggery across Nigeria, ensuring a safe environment for the 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu has issued a strict directive commanding security agencies to confront political thuggery and other anti-democratic activities with maximum force. This decisive action comes as political campaigns intensify across Nigeria in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections. The President emphasized that his administration will absolutely not tolerate violence during this critical political period.

Tinubu Condemns Violence in Political Campaigns

President Bola Tinubu signed a personal statement on Friday explicitly condemning attacks recorded at political events in various parts of the country. He called on politicians and their supporters to immediately avoid any form of violent conduct during their activities. The President stated that he has been closely following reports of violent incidents across the nation. He insisted that political campaigns must focus on issues and competing ideas that promote public welfare and national development. He declared that every form of violence stands condemned and should never have a place in political campaigns.

Also read 2027: Kajuru Chairman Targets 95% Votes For Tinubu, Uba Sani

Recent Incidents Trigger Presidential Directive

President Bola Tinubu's reaction follows a series of attacks and political violence in multiple states including Bauchi, Zamfara, Gombe, Delta, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Edo. The most recent incidents occurred in Lagos State, prompting the urgent administrative response. These reports highlighted the escalating tension among political supporters in different regions. The President identified these specific locations as areas where security forces must remain vigilant. The pattern of violence across these states underscored the need for a centralized and firm federal response to maintain order.

Security Agencies Authorized to Use Full Force

President Bola Tinubu has authorized security agencies to confront thuggery and other anti-social activities with full force. This authorization empowers law enforcement to act decisively against individuals engaging in violent or anti-democratic behavior. The directive serves as a clear warning to those attempting to disrupt the political process through intimidation or aggression. Security personnel are now instructed to prioritize the protection of political events and participants. The President made it clear that any attempt to undermine democratic processes will be met with strict enforcement.

Advertisement

Unity and Responsibility Demanded from Politicians

President Bola Tinubu urged political leaders and supporters across all party lines to conduct themselves responsibly during the campaign season. He stressed that belonging to different political parties or having competing ambitions should not turn Nigerians into enemies. The President described Nigerians as members of the same household living in different rooms, emphasizing shared national identity. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring a peaceful, free, and fair election for all citizens. Political activities should focus on improving living conditions and advancing the country as a whole.

Ensuring Safe Campaign Environment Nationwide

President Bola Tinubu guaranteed that all political parties and candidates must be able to campaign anywhere in the country. This assurance includes protection from intimidation or fear for their safety during public appearances. The President warned that his administration will not tolerate any irresponsible conduct by politicians or their supporters. This commitment aims to create a level playing field for all participants in the democratic process. The directive ensures that voters can make informed choices without the threat of violence or coercion affecting their decisions.