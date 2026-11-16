President Bola Tinubu has directed the release of 78 suspects arrested for attacking his convoy after Juma'at prayers in Abuja on 13 November. A presidential aide alleged the attack was sponsored by opposition elements, but the police said the suspects were warned and released.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the release of 78 suspects arrested in connection with an attack on his convoy in Abuja on Friday, 13 November 2026.

The attack occurred after Juma'at prayers at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Area 1, Garki District. The FCT Police Command announced the release on Monday, saying the President extended clemency to the suspects. The police said the suspects attacked the President's departing convoy with stones and other dangerous objects. Several vehicles were damaged and some security operatives were injured.

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President Orders Release Of 78 Suspects

A joint security team led by the police responded swiftly, and intelligence-led raids led to further arrests, bringing the total to 78 suspects. FCT police spokesperson Josephine Adeh, recently promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police, said the suspects are undergoing the necessary release processes. She stated that Tinubu directed they be warned and released. The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Sanusi, warned against acts of violence, public disorder and destruction of property.

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Presidential aide Tope Ajayi suggested Tinubu may have exercised clemency because the youths were misguided and did not understand the implications of their actions. Ajayi alleged that political elements sponsored the youths to create the impression that Nigerians were dissatisfied with the President. He said some arrested reportedly confessed to receiving support from individuals associated with the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC). Ajayi, however, presented the sponsorship claim as information he received and his personal assessment, not confirmed findings.

Ajayi said, What I know is that the urchins are sponsored to be shouting Ba Ma Yi and throw stones to make it look like the people are not happy with the President. I heard they confessed that they were sponsored by ADC elements in Abuja. So, the President may have told the police to release them. They didn't know what they were doing.

Eyewitnesses Report Anti Tinubu Slogans

Eyewitnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that worshippers, frustrated by the security arrangements for the President's visit, chanted anti-Tinubu slogans in Hausa. The police, silent since the incident, announced the arrests on Monday. Tinubu's decision came after his recent appeal to political actors to shun violence and embrace peaceful, issues-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a statement on Friday, Tinubu condemned political violence and urged Nigerians to recognise that differences in political affiliations should not turn citizens into enemies.

He maintained that political competition must be conducted peacefully, while directing security agencies to remain firm against threats to public order. The police urged all political parties and supporters to embrace peaceful engagement and shun violence, intimidation, inflammatory statements and incitement. Sanusi directed all area commanders, divisional police officers and heads of tactical units to remain vigilant and intensify security operations to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

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Residents are urged to remain security conscious and promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the nearest Police station or through the Command's emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938.