President Bola Tinubu directed security agencies to intensify operations against fleeing insurgents in the North-East and assured that abducted Askira-Uba schoolchildren would be rescued. He spoke at an APC rally in Maiduguri ahead of the 2027 election.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the military and other security agencies to intensify operations against fleeing insurgents in the North-East, assuring residents that his administration will consolidate the security gains recorded in the region and sustain the return of peace.

The President also urged terrorists still operating in the region to surrender their weapons and embrace peace, warning that security operations would be intensified against those unwilling to lay down their arms. Tinubu spoke on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, at an All Progressives Congress rally ahead of his re-election bid in the presidential election in January 2027.

Also read Tinubu Claims Support From Abia Governor Otti and Other South-East Leaders for 2027 Contest

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled In Maiduguri, President Tinubu assures citizens of sustained peace, security, orders Army to increase onslaught on fleeing terrorists. The President commended the military for its sacrifices and successes in the fight against insurgency. He assured troops engaged in counter-insurgency operations that the Federal Government would continue to prioritise their welfare and that of their families.

Tinubu Pledges Rescue for Abducted Schoolchildren

Tinubu said the peace recorded by the armed forces in Borno and the North-East would be sustained and translated into accelerated economic recovery, improved livelihoods and greater development. On the abducted pupils, Tinubu said, I think there is a point to note here: the abducted children of Askira Uba School. They are there, and with our prayers and intelligence, our armed forces will rescue them, Insha Allah.

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He also gave assurances that the government would intensify intelligence gathering and operational efforts to secure the release of the schoolchildren abducted from Askira Uba, Borno State. He urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with credible information, stressing that sustained collaboration remained essential to defeating insurgency and restoring normalcy to affected communities.

At least 42 schoolchildren were abducted from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State on May 15, 2026, when terrorists invaded the school. The children have so far spent 194 days in captivity. The President attributed the progress recorded so far to cooperation among state governments, community leaders, residents, the Federal Government and security agencies.

President Highlights Economic Recovery in North East

He said the North-East had witnessed significant economic improvements over the last three years, citing investments in education, healthcare and infrastructure as evidence of the region's gradual recovery. Tinubu praised Governor Babagana Zulum for his leadership and efforts towards rebuilding Borno State after years of insurgency, noting that stability remained a critical foundation for economic development. He said, You restored our hope by believing that stability will bring development.

I just commissioned some projects on our way here, the National Youth Service Corps Female Lodge and the Borno International Conference Centre. The President also expressed appreciation to the people of Borno for their continued support, assuring them that their loyalty and confidence in his administration would not be taken for granted. He said, I can tell you that the love you have shown me, respect and honour will not be forgotten.

Tinubu thanked political leaders from the region, including former Borno governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, whom he credited with a very significant and dependable role in the formation of the APC. He also commended former APC National Chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, describing political cooperation and collective commitment as essential to the success of the APC-led administration.

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The President said the role of the then All Nigeria Peoples Party was among the issues he mentioned at the launch of the book From AD to APC on Tuesday. In his remarks, Vice-President Kashim Shettima thanked Tinubu for his sustained support for Borno State and the wider North-East, urging residents to reciprocate the administration's interventions by supporting the President's re-election bid.

Shettima Attacks Atiku Abubakar Leadership Record

Shettima also took a swipe at the former Vice-President and African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, questioning his capacity to provide national leadership. He said, You do not expect someone who could not provide leadership at home by reconciling his own people to provide leadership at a national level. The Vice-President maintained that the Tinubu administration had performed creditably in Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa and other parts of the country, insisting that its achievements justified another term in office.

Governor Zulum, in his remarks, commended the President for what he described as sustained Federal Government interventions that had contributed to Borno's gradual recovery and economic repositioning. He said the relative peace recorded in the state and the wider North-East, alongside investments in critical infrastructure, demonstrated the impact of the administration's policies. Zulum said, If someone has done well for you, like our President, then we should give him a good reward.

Zulum Lists Infrastructure Investments in Region

We have witnessed relative peace in Borno State and North-East. Zulum listed investments in universities, roads and other infrastructure among the Federal Government's contributions to the region, specifically mentioning the Biu-Maiduguri Road and projects in Borno and Gombe states. He also commended the North-East Development Commission for its intervention in the transportation sector through the provision of 10,000 electric buses for the region, which the Vice-President had commissioned for deployment.

The governor further expressed appreciation to Tinubu for retaining Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election, describing the choice as a demonstration of confidence in the North-East. At the rally, APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, formally presented party flags to the party's governorship candidate in Borno State and other candidates seeking elective offices in the forthcoming elections.