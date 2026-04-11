Tinubu: Nigeria's Economy Stronger Than Other African Nations

President Bola Tinubu asserts Nigeria's economic strength compared to other African countries, while acknowledging domestic economic pressures and highlighting infrastructure development in Bayelsa State. He emphasizes the government's commitment to mitigating hardship through collaboration and policy interventions.

President Bola Tinubu asserted that Nigeria currently enjoys a more favorable economic standing compared to many other nations within the African continent. This statement was made during a civic reception held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Friday, following the inauguration of several development projects. The President acknowledged the economic strains affecting Nigeria ns, especially the impact of rising fuel prices, while encouraging a sense of gratitude for Nigeria 's comparative advantage.

He addressed concerns about economic hardship and directed the relevant ministries, including the Ministries of Finance and Budget, along with the Head of Service, to devise strategies aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of global economic trends. His administration's focus is on alleviating the challenges faced by citizens and ensuring their well-being. Tinubu highlighted his administration's commitment to addressing the economic difficulties experienced by Nigerians, particularly the impact of rising fuel prices. He emphasized the government's dedication to improving the lives of citizens and stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is committed to this cause, regardless of external challenges. The President said that the government is closely analyzing economic data and exploring potential solutions with the collaboration of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning. He believes that the manifestation of good governance should be evident in the tangible benefits seen by the people such as improved infrastructure, employment opportunities, and projects that positively affect the lives of Nigerians. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of collaboration between the federal and state governments, highlighting the positive impact of this partnership in driving development and creating opportunities. The projects inaugurated, according to Tinubu, showcase the APC’s determination to turn promises into visible action. The President also emphasized his administration's dedication to partnerships with state governments, recognizing the crucial role of such collaborations in fostering development and generating employment opportunities nationwide. He reiterated his commitment to improving the nation's power supply and achieving energy sufficiency, which he believes is fundamental for national progress. He observed a moment of silence for fallen soldiers and the late former governor of Bayelsa State, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha. \During the civic reception, Tinubu commended Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State for the successful execution of infrastructure projects. He expressed his appreciation for the transformative nature of these projects, which include a bridge that connects communities and dual carriageways, ultimately contributing to job creation and hope for the nation. He acknowledged the Governor's dedication and commitment to progressive governance. The President’s words underlined the significance of the collaboration between the Federal Government and the State Government. He highlighted that this cooperation accelerates development. This kind of synergy translates into tangible improvements for the people. It fosters job creation, infrastructural development, and increased economic activities. This, in turn, paves the way for a better quality of life. The President expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria. He believes that continued collaboration and innovative policy interventions will ultimately create a more prosperous and equitable society for all Nigerians. Tinubu affirmed his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of citizens through sustainable economic growth and inclusive development initiatives. His vision is focused on fostering a stronger, more resilient economy. The President also made reference to the inauguration of key projects. These projects are a clear demonstration of the commitment of the government to providing infrastructural support to its citizens. These include projects that are intended to improve power supply in the state, such as the 60-megawatt gas-fired power plant. These are key investments in the future. They indicate a long-term strategy for sustained progress in the country. \Earlier in the day, Governor Douye Diri, in his address, emphasized the transformative impact of the inaugurated projects on the state's economy and electricity supply. Diri credited the government's decisive policy interventions for paving the way for reforms across various sectors, particularly power. These reforms have enabled the state to fulfill its promise of reliable and independent energy. The projects that were commissioned reflect the state’s focus on infrastructure development and economic empowerment. The investments in infrastructure signify the government's dedication to building a resilient and sustainable future for its citizens. The 60-megawatt gas-fired power plant is expected to significantly improve the electricity supply within the state. The investments in energy infrastructure highlight the state government’s focus on fostering an environment conducive to economic activities. Governor Diri also mentioned the government’s commitment to providing reliable and independent energy. This is a crucial element for attracting investments and stimulating growth. He applauded the federal government’s support for infrastructure projects in the state, acknowledging its contribution to improved service delivery. The inaugurated infrastructure represents significant milestones in the state’s development agenda. This underscores the state's determination to drive progress and create opportunities for its residents. The government is committed to providing its citizens with access to essential infrastructure and services. The President's visit serves as a testament to the commitment of both the Federal and State Governments to the progress and development of Bayelsa State. The emphasis on collaboration between the Federal and State Governments indicates a strategy that is aimed at creating a more prosperous and equitable society for all Nigerians





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