President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Agboola Dabiri as Commissioner representing the South-West in the National Assembly Service Commission, succeeding Taiwo Oluwa, who resigned on March 30, 2026, to contest the Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency seat in Osun State.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Agboola Dabiri as Commissioner representing the South-West in the National Assembly Service Commission. The appointment was disclosed in a statement signed Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Dabiri succeeds Taiwo Oluwa, who vacated the position on March 30, 2026, to contest the Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency seat in Osun State. The current article also identified the outgoing commissioner as Taiwo Olukemi Oluwa, who resigned her appointment to pursue the 2027 General Elections bid for the Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State. Until his appointment, Dabiri served as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State.

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Dabiri's Previous Roles and Nasc Commission Role

He also previously served as Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private Partnership in the Federal Capital Territory. The statement said the appointment is part of the President's efforts to ensure effective representation and inclusivity in the National Assembly Service Commission. Established under Section 157 of the 1999 Constitution, the National Assembly Service Commission is the constitutional body responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of staff of the National Assembly.

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The statement read: Until his appointment, Dabiri served as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State. He also previously served as Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private Partnership in the Federal Capital Territory. It added: The appointment is part of the President's efforts to ensure effective representation and inclusivity in the National Assembly Service Commission.

Onanuga Signs Appointment Statement

The report was signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, and published with contributions from Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Political Director at LEADERSHIP Newspaper and member of its Editorial Board, and Stephen Angbulu, a PUNCH correspondent who has covered Nigeria's presidency, politics, security, immigration and trafficking in persons for three years.