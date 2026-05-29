Tinubu Marks Three Years in Office Highlighting Economic Reforms and Infrastructure Gains

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu used his third‑anniversary address to defend subsidy removal and naira float, claim macro‑economic stabilisation, showcase booming stock market figures and extensive road and rail projects, and stress social programmes such as the education loan fund as evidence of a turning point for Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a national address on May 29 2026 to commemorate the third anniversary of his administration. In the speech he reflected on the daunting challenges that greeted his government in 2023 and outlined the reforms that have reshaped the Nigeria n economy.

He reminded the audience that when his team assumed office the country was grappling with unsustainable fuel subsidies, multiple exchange‑rate windows, soaring debt‑service costs and a pervasive lack of confidence in public institutions. Tinubu cited the daily outflow of eighteen point four billion naira for petrol subsidies in 2022 - more than four trillion naira in a single year - as a drain that could have been redirected to roads hospitals schools and housing.

He also highlighted the loss of over eight trillion naira across three years due to forex arbitrage and rent seeking, arguing that these conditions demanded urgent and courageous action. The president explained that his government chose to remove the petrol subsidy and to float the naira despite the immediate pain these steps caused families, workers and businesses.

He acknowledged the rise in living costs, the frustration of young job seekers and the criticism that followed, but insisted that the sacrifices were necessary to avert fiscal collapse and to lay the foundation for sustainable growth. Tinwala then shifted to a tone of optimism, pointing to visible signs of recovery across the federation.

He claimed that public finances are on a firmer footing, that state and local governments now have greater fiscal space and that investor confidence is on the rise. The stock market, he said, has surged from an All Share Index of fifty three thousand in 2023 to a record two hundred fifty thousand this year, with market capitalisation expanding from thirty trillion naira to one hundred sixty trillion naira.

Corporate earnings and dividend payouts have reached unprecedented levels, reflecting a more competitive economy. Infrastructure development, according to Tinubu, is progressing at an unprecedented scale. More than twenty seven hundred kilometres of highways and major roads are under construction, reconstruction or rehabilitation, including the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway the Sokoto Badagry Super Highway the Abuja Kaduna Zaria Kano corridor the East West Road and numerous rural access routes.

These projects are shortening travel times, stimulating regional trade and creating thousands of jobs. Rail modernisation efforts are also under way to improve connectivity and logistics across the nation. In the power, oil and gas sectors the administration has launched massive expansion programmes aimed at boosting production and reducing chronic shortages.

Social interventions such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund have disbursed over two hundred eighty two billion naira to support one point five million students, demonstrating a commitment to human capital development. Tinubu concluded by thanking Nigerians for their patience and resilience, reiterating his belief that the sacrifices made over the past three years have not been in vain and that the country is now on a trajectory toward a more prosperous future





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