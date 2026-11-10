Tinubu launches minimum pension guarantee, sets N52,500 floor for retirees

President Bola Tinubu has launched a minimum pension guarantee scheme providing at least N52,500 monthly to 173,209 retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, ending a 22-year delay, alongside the PensionCare healthcare initiative.

President Bola Tinubu has launched the Minimum Pension Guarantee Scheme, setting a floor of at least N52,500 monthly for 173,209 retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The scheme takes effect immediately and ends a 22-year delay in its implementation. Tinubu was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the official launch held at the State House in Abuja on November 10, 2026. The president said the scheme, administered by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), ensures no eligible retiree under the contributory system falls below the guaranteed minimum. He declared the scheme commenced and described it as a statutory safety net rather than an act of generosity.

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Tinubu Calls for Pension Policy Sustainability

He said workers who served the nation for decades deserve financial security after retirement. Tinubu lamented that the guarantee was provided under Section 71 of the Pension Reform Act 2004 and reinforced by Sections 82 and 84 of the 2014 Act. He noted that five successive presidents failed to implement it because no administration provided funding. He called on future governments to sustain the policy as a binding social contract between the Nigerian state and its workers.

Omolola Oloworaran, Director-General of PenCom, said more than N400 billion has been provided under the Pension Protection Fund to finance the minimum pension. She said 34 percent of beneficiaries retired from the federal public service, 12 percent from state governments, and 54 percent from the private sector. She noted the promise had remained on paper for 22 years. Tinubu also launched PensionCare, a healthcare initiative funded by the pension industry to provide essential medical services to low-income retirees without charge.

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Oloworaran said the industry committed more than N7 billion to the programme, with premiums already paid for almost 30,000 Nigerians. Tinubu said the first cards would be distributed to beneficiaries in the coming months. The president said his administration had taken decisive steps to settle outstanding pension obligations. He cited a N758 billion bond issued to clear long-standing arrears and a consequential adjustment of N32,000 monthly for federal pensioners earning below the national minimum wage.

He said legacy pensioners under the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, who previously received as little as N18,000 monthly, now collect N206,000. Tinubu said state governments used increased revenues from federal reforms to settle pension liabilities, with more than N1 trillion spent on pension arrears. He also listed other interventions, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, the National Credit Guarantee Company, and the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, designed to expand access to education and affordable credit.

PenCom Plans to Cover Informal Sector Workers

Oloworaran said PenCom plans to expand pension coverage to informal-sector workers, including market traders, artisans, farmers, and commercial transport operators, through accredited pension agents. She added that the commission is working on incentives to encourage millions of workers outside the formal economy to participate in the pension scheme.

Meanwhile, retired police officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme occupied the PenCom headquarters in Abuja, threatening to renew their demand for complete withdrawal from the scheme. The retirees, who began their protest on November 1, said they would remain at the commission's premises until the government implements Option B and commences payment of their entitlements.

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National Coordinator of the Union of Retired Police Officers under the scheme, CSP Mannir Zaria (rtd), said the officers had initially insisted on total withdrawal from the contributory pension scheme. In a fresh statement, however, National Secretary ASP Elnathan Jared (rtd), the 36 state chairmen, and the FCT chairman demanded the immediate implementation of Option B, including the agreed-upon debarment allowances.

Tinubu also criticised opposition calls for the restoration of petrol subsidy, warning that reversing the policy would deprive states of additional revenues and undermine ongoing infrastructure and pension interventions. He challenged Nigerians to assess his administration by its pension reforms record and the welfare of retired workers rather than by political promises.