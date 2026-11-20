President Tinubu urges stakeholders to build sustainable sports structures across all 36 states and FCT to drive economic growth and social inclusion in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu has formally launched the summit titled "Creating a New Pathway for Sustainable Grassroots Sports Development in Nigeria" with a direct mandate to establish robust sports infrastructure across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. He urged all stakeholders present to transform the deliberations held during the event into practical, actionable measures that will deliver tangible development outcomes for grassroots sports nationwide.

President Emphasizes Strategic Role of Sports

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, President Tinubu characterized sports as a critical strategic component of national development, stressing the urgent need to strengthen community-level participation. He called for greater inclusion of girls and persons with disabilities in sporting activities, advocating for an environment where sports complement education and create pathways to academic excellence.

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The President highlighted that every Olympic and world champion begins their journey within a community, underscoring the vital importance of identifying and nurturing sporting talents from an early age to ensure long-term success for the nation.

Babatunde Fashola Advocates Local Investment

Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, argued for increased investment in sports as a primary driver of economic development, urging stakeholders to prioritize the use of locally manufactured facilities and equipment for grassroots programs. He described grassroots sports as an effective tool for tackling crime and other social vices among young people, noting that increased participation provides positive alternatives and meaningful opportunities for youths.

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Fashola further advocated for comprehensive reforms in sports administration and the national sports calendar, insisting that the recent postponement of the National Sports Festival should not become a recurring practice in the future.

Building Collaboration Across 774 LGAs

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Adeboye, stated that President Tinubu recognizes the importance of empowering young Nigerians through sports, with a priority on building national collaboration. He emphasized that practical recommendations must be developed to translate the summit's objectives into measurable results, stressing that grassroots sports development cannot be achieved from Abuja alone.

Adeboye called for coordinated efforts across all 774 local government areas to develop a sustainable framework that expands access to sporting opportunities, identifies emerging talents, and strengthens Nigeria's sports development structure from the community level upward.

Commission Targets Sustainable Systems

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, announced that the commission is implementing initiatives to strengthen local production of sports equipment, establish a stable National Sports Festival calendar, and improve support for grassroots athletes. He noted that most Nigerian sports clubs, academies, and institutions are already using locally manufactured kits, adding that the commission is working to encourage greater domestic production.

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Dikko explained that the commission has adopted a biennial calendar, with the event scheduled to hold every two years between November and December. He clarified that the commission expected to host the festival in Enugu State this year, but the state government requested a postponement until after the election.