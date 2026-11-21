President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, urging unity and highlighting infrastructure progress.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The event marked a significant moment for the ruling party in the South-west region as the President sought to consolidate support for upcoming elections. Thousands of party loyalists and traditional rulers gathered to witness the proceedings and listen to the President's vision for Nigeria's future prosperity.

Tinubu arrived at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, where he was warmly received by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasheed Ladoja Arusa I, along with other political leaders. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as the President prepared to deliver a keynote address that would set the tone for the party's campaign strategy in the region. He expressed gratitude to the traditional monarchs for their enduring support and prayers for the nation's progress.

Also read Tinubu Orders Low-Key Ibadan Rally, Observes Minute Silence for Bayelsa Boat Accident Victims

Infrastructure Development as Key Selling Point

The President emphasized that the difficult economic reforms implemented by his administration would soon yield greater prosperity for all Nigerians. He cited the reopening of the old Leyland Automobile Bus Assembly plant through an agreement with Yutong China as a major indicator of future economic growth. This initiative is expected to stimulate industrial activity and create jobs within Oyo State and the broader South-west region.

Oba Rasheed Ladoja commended the President for tackling previously difficult issues, including the establishment of state police. He highlighted the significant reduction in travel time achieved through ongoing road projects such as the Ibadan-Ife and Ibadan-Abeokuta expressways. These infrastructure developments have improved connectivity across the state, serving as a major selling point for the All Progressives Congress platform.

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Unity and Election Strategy for South-west Voters

Tinubu urged the electorate to remain united and not be distracted by opposition parties claiming to clear away what citizens have worked hard to acquire. He specifically mentioned the contributions of prominent All Progressives Congress leaders in the South-west, including former Osun State Governor Bisi Akande and former Ogun State Governor Segun Osoba. The President asked voters to support the party from top to bottom to ensure continued stability and growth.

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji spoke on behalf of All Progressives Congress governors, appealing to the South-west people to unite behind Tinubu and other party candidates. He emphasized the region's pivotal role in determining the outcome of the presidential election. Oyebanji urged voters to support Tinubu, Oyo APC governorship candidate Sarafadeen Ali, and candidates in senatorial and house elections.

Security Concerns and Academic Calendar Reforms

During the rally, President Tinubu inspected eight hundred vehicles procured by the Southwest Development Commission to boost the region's security architecture. He also called for a moment of silence in memory of those who died in a boat accident in Bayelsa State. Vice-President Kashim Shettima was scheduled to visit the affected community to commiserate with the victims' families and the local population.

Adams Oshiomole addressed the issue of strikes interrupting academic sessions under previous administrations. He noted that for four years, academic calendars were frequently disrupted, with lecturers teaching for two days before strikes lasted three days. The current administration aims to restore stability and ensure consistent academic progress for students across the country.